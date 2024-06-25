 Best Restaurant to Come Back From the Dead 2024 | Kyu | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Restaurant to Come Back From the Dead

Kyu

Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Miami's popular modern Asian restaurant, Kyu, officially reopened in Wynwood with a fully renovated dining area and its classic roasted cauliflower. In 2022, when Wynwood lost Kyu, the strip along NW 25th Street wasn't quite the same. First opened in 2016, the pan-Asian, wood-fired restaurant led by executive chef and Eleven Madison Park alum Christopher Arellanes shuttered for more than two years after storms caused severe damage. After extensive updates, Kyu is back, and fans of its famous roasted cauliflower and beef short ribs can finally rejoice, feast, and heave a sigh of relief.

