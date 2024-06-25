Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade)

Leave it to a comically tiny Japanese eatery served by a Colombian chef to grab this year's best restaurant in South Miami-Dade. Cafe Oriental serves premium Japanese classics with the friendliest service north of the equator. The mom (Selina Siu) and pop (Juan Gomez) spot doesn't serve sushi; instead, they offer ramen, katsu curry, onigiri (stuffed rice balls wrapped in seaweed), and karaage (succulent fried chicken bites). Gomez, who worked in Japanese restaurants as a chef for years, adds touches from Latin America, like a tangy, crunchy pineapple chayote salad. The star of the menu is arguably the ramen that includes a creamy tonkotsu broth cooked for 18 hours and poured into a bowl with the classic fixings, like pork and a runny egg. Forget a ten-course omakase menu for $300. Go slurp noodles and eat with wooden chopsticks on a plastic green park bench when Cafe Oriental gives you real bites from Japan.