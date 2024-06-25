Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)

You may not think of naming a new kid on the block as the "best," but Sereia really is that girl. Lauded Portuguese chef Henrique Sá Pessoa of two Michelin-starred Alma opened Sereia in May, and has it all. Guests are greeted by a serene ambiance with subtle, subliminal nods to the ocean. Sereia does mean siren, after all, and the dining room does a great job of showcasing that. But you'll be writing home about the food. Sá Pessoa's bacalhau à brás, a salted cod concoction with shoestring potatoes and egg, is a thing of beauty. And the arroz de pato, a duck rice with smoked bacon chorizo, will have you booking a flight to Lisbon.