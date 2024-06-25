Best Ramen

When it comes to ramen, nothing matters more than a good broth –– and no establishment in South Florida makes a ramen broth quite like Shimuja Ramen. Tucked away in a Southwest Ranches strip mall, the laid-back restaurant has been slinging bowls of authentic Japanese ramen since 2018. It's one of those places where everything on the menu is just right, like their flavorful Japanese curry, immaculately crisp karaage chicken, and addictive shishito peppers. However, most people make the journey deep into suburbia for one particular item: the Kagoshima special ramen. A generous bowl consisting of an 18-hour pork-bone broth and rich pork belly, jammy boiled egg, and thick noodles, the hearty soup warms your soul and fills your belly (literally, it's enough to feed at least two or three people). Starting at $20, it's pricier than your average ramen, but we'd argue that's because it's far better than your average ramen.