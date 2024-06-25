Best Pizza

Miami Slice serves up artisan New York-style pizza with a viral following since it was a pop-up out of the La Latina kitchen in 2019. The pizza is out-of-this-world good — very thin crusts with just the right amount of crisp, bubbling cheese and decadent drizzles. The lines extend far past the entrance well before the restaurant even opens. If you arrive early, you'll be rewarded with the option to dine in or take out. Sit at the bar where you can watch staff shuffle massive slices in and out of ovens before plating them on wooden boards where they receive a final dusting of fresh-grated cheese, sauce, or add-on toppings. The menu offers five slices that can be gussied up with a choice of four "extras," including hot honey, a red sauce, three-cheese dip, or a few dollops of creamy stracciatella.