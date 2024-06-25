Best Outdoor Dining

You probably know that Hialeah had a glow-up. During that City of Progress makeover, the Yards at Amelia emerged as a central hub within the city's Amelia District. Located on Red Road, it delivers a new kind of outdoor dining experience. Sure, glistening lights hang above food trucks like Pia's Not Just Pizza, Los Tacos, Remaking Sushi, Boca Loca, and others, but what makes this place unique is that it's paired with an indoor pickleball court. We suggest eating after playing. They also host comedy nights, a Stomp the Yards dance battle, and even a Porsche meet-up — a very specifically Miami-type event. The space is expanding by taking over the former Valsan department store, so expect more yards and more room to park your Porsche.