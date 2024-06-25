Best Outdoor Bar

Imagine this: a world where you can go to Klaw — that really fancy spot with the Alaskan crab legs and aged ribeye — and not spend $700 per person while enjoying stunning bay views. That place exists! You just have to take the elevator one floor up from Klaw proper and head to Edgewater's only rooftop bar. The views at the Rooftop by Klaw are breathtaking, especially if you sit outside under the retractable roof (to account for Miami's intermittent rain). Another bonus? It has more affordable menus than the downstairs restaurant, so you can get brunch and happy hour — which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., even on Saturdays — without spending your mortgage on a meal. Plus, you're scoring an unmatched night out and the perfect way to impress that one cousin who swears their hometown is "so much better."