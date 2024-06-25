Best Outdoor Bar

A large cutout of the late Jimbo Luznar stands like an old, salty Jesus Christ in the vaulted palm roof of Gramps Getaway's chikee hut. Luznar owned the former waterfront dive Jimbo's that nourished a weird Florida scene nearby. His establishment was an inspiration to Gramps' owner, Adam Gersten. Friendship and a strange swampy style are also at the soul of this new bar, housed in the old Whiskey Joe's on Virginia Key. But Gramps Getaway has much less grit and a whole helluva lot more class than Jimbo's. It sits above a ritzy harbor with a view of wealthy Captain Rons motoring in and out from nautical adventures. The bartenders are patient and cocktails affordable. You can fuel up on ceviche and lobster rolls at the Lazy Oyster pop-up or try the new meatier menu from Chef James "Juicy James" McNeal, formerly of the popular downtown spot Over Under. Everything is a deal at Gramps Getaway because the sunset views are priceless, as is the genuine feeling of camaraderie.