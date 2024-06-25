Best New Restaurant (Miami-Dade)

This lively spot is the sister restaurant to Aventura's fast-casual Jamaican concept, Jrk! Mangrove sneakily appeared on the scene at the start of the year. Those in the know visited it first as more of a late-night dance hall spot. But now in its full glory, Mangrove is a speakeasy-style, full-service restaurant. It has stylish retro decor and DJs to keep the ambiance consistent. Bartenders serve cocktails named after popular reggae songs, like the "Could This Be Love" with gin and watermelon juice and an espresso martini riff named the "Get Up Stand Up!" with caramel whiskey and Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee. Dishes here are packed with island flavor, like the jerk chicken, jerk mac & cheese, and griot with pikliz. Mangrove adds a missing element of culture and community to a dining scene with not nearly enough restaurants that represent the wants and tastes of a younger, hip Caribbean crowd.