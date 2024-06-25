Best Margarita

There are margaritas, and then there are Oh! Mexico margaritas. This South Beach Mexican restaurant, with three locations on Española Way, Ocean Drive, and Lincoln Road, has plenty of variations on the drink theme. Whatever your margarita jones, this place has got the cure, with a range of tequilas and mezcals to choose from and tons of flavor profiles. Kiwi, jalapeño, watermelon, and cucumber all promise refreshing and surprising moments. Order yours on the rocks, frozen, large, or smaller. And Oh! Mexico also turns its margaritas into popsicles, the perfect way to brave a blazing beach.