Best Key Lime Pie

Hear us out. Publix's original key lime pie is the tastiest store-bought key lime pie in Miami. Made with authentic key limes, the filling is light yet lush with just the right amount of tartness. It's also nestled in a crumbly, buttery graham cracker crust. Although it says it serves about eight or nine people, who are we kidding — dig in with a spoon all by your damn self. Any pie is a single-serving pie if you put your heart into it. While there are better options for authentic key lime pie all the way down the Florida Keys, Publix has truly mastered the perfect local pie.