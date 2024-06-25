Best Hotel Bar

A popular Rat Pack hangout back in the 1950s, the iconic Bleu Bar at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach has had its fair share of glitz and glam over the decades. With a white, sleek, teardrop-shaped bar and majestic gold columns, it has an exclusive but accessible energy fitting for a hotel bar. In 2021, it was heavily renovated with massive art deco glass installations, providing it with some separation from the Chateau lobby. The cocktail menu is rife with classics, fancy flights, and plenty of wine and Champagne options. The crowd is a mix of vacationers, often with skin so red it hurts, and hard-chested, glitter-faced clubbers readying for a long night at LIV. And if there's a celebrity that owns an alcohol brand in town, chances are they'll find their way behind the bar to pour drinks for anyone lucky enough to be there at precisely the right moment.