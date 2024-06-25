Best Happy Hour

Happy hour is not just a time for cheapskates to suck down their weight in booze, it's actually a ceremonial time to convene with current and future friends and to go deep on the hot goss with co-workers. So, if you're not comfortable with the idea of a regular happy hour, Mo Bar + Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental is the place for you. It's even branded its drink specials as "social hour." It takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. daily with cocktails and wines for just $9 and a selection of local beers for $5. We suggest you try the Miami-inspired punch made with bourbon, guava puree, lime juice, sugar syrup, and bitters and pair it with a couple of sushi rolls and a sunset over the bay.