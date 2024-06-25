Best Grocery Store

There's a Publix a few blocks away and a Whole Foods not too much further, but longtime South Beach-ers know there's no substitute for Meridian Market. The small space is crammed with all kinds of produce, from local avocados, papayas, tamarinds, and ginger root to staples like dried beans, freshly baked baguettes, Cuban bread, and beer. If you're on the way to roast in the sun and splash in the waves, swing by and load up on rations. The café is affordable and presents an array of Latin dishes. Empanadas are only two bucks, pastelitos go for less than that at $1.50, and you can get a Honduran breakfast with steak for only $6.50. They're open 365 days a year from 7 a.m. to midnight.