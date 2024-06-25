Best Greek Restaurant

As traditional as its name, Maria's Greek Restaurant is a quaint, family-run eatery on a ficus-lined portion of Coral Way that has served Miami since 1982. Now 97, original owner Maria Albanis passed the reins on to her daughter, Angeliki (Angela), years ago. The daughter mastered one of the cardinal rules of being Greek: learning to cook. Along with a dash of lemon and oregano, meticulous care is crafted into each plate of spinach-feta spanakopita or char-broiled lamb chops. While the menu has not changed much in 40 years, Angela tells Miami New Times they've added a few things, including branzino and a mouthwatering Mykonos cheese pie, one of the oldest recipes from the island. If you want authentic Greek food and maybe a pinch on the cheek, then head for Maria's. Just remember, it's proper etiquette before meals to say kali orexi — that's Greek for bon appétit.