Best French Restaurant

In a city filled with glitzy French restaurants that claim to be authentic (yet seem anything but), Café Pastis is a welcomed respite. This truly authentic, relaxed, and humble French restaurant is a cherished neighborhood dining experience. Located in the heart of South Miami, Café Pastis is a quaint little bistro reminiscent of the charming neighborhood eateries of the Provence region in the South of France. Marseille-born chef Philippe Jacquet serves the most delicious French onion soup this side of U.S. 1 and the most delectable steak frites.