Best French Restaurant

Filmmaker Federico Fellini proclaimed, "Life is a combination of magic and pasta." It's a mantra at Macchialina, a dark and delicious Italian bistro on Alton Road. Macchialina boasts some of the city's most magical pasta. The carefully calibrated menu takes into consideration that the best pasta is uncomplicated and comforting and is pared down to six exquisitely constructed dishes celebrating the finest ingredients. The spaghetti con vongole, featuring little neck clams, is executive chef and owner Michael Pirolo's favorite. The protein-heavy entrees, antipasti, and specials strike the same equilibrium. The perfect complement to the main menu's simplicity is the complexity of the cocktails engineered by Marcus Mooney. Equally ideal for an intimate date or a lively wine-soaked night with close friends, Macchialina covers all the bases. The impeccably curated offerings make it almost impossible to decide, which is why the chef's tasting menu is probably the most satisfying way to take in this spectacular Italian cuisine.