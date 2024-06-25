 Best French Restaurant 2024 | Café Pastis | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best French Restaurant

Café Pastis

George Martinez

In a city filled with glitzy French restaurants that claim to be authentic (yet seem anything but), Café Pastis is a welcomed respite. This truly authentic, relaxed, and humble French restaurant is a cherished neighborhood dining experience. Located in the heart of South Miami, Café Pastis is a quaint little bistro reminiscent of the charming neighborhood eateries of the Provence region in the South of France. Marseille-born chef Philippe Jacquet serves the most delicious French onion soup this side of U.S. 1 and the most delectable steak frites.

Best Spanish Restaurant

Casa Xabi

Casa Xabi photo

The Basque Country takes its food seriously, so naturally, Chef Xabi does, too. Hailing from San Sebastián — a gastronomic oasis in the heart of the region that's known for having more Michelin stars per square meter than anywhere else in the world — Xabi aims to transport diners to the world-renowned culinary destination in Northern Spain. The restaurant, which sits on a quiet street in Coconut Grove, embraces the region's lively traditions and passion for quality ingredients — from its succulent txuleton, the region's famous Fred Flintstone-esque bone-in ribeye, to its charred roasted octopus with sweet potato, mouthwatering Iberian ham croquetas, and, of course, the star of the show: the creamy Basque cheesecake.

Best Basque Restaurant

Edan Bistro

Edan Bistro photo

North Miami isn't where you first think of searching for upscale Spanish cuisine in South Florida, but this Basque bistro on the city's main drag can certainly compete with the best of them, especially on price. Iconic dishes like torta de queso can be savored for a fraction of the price of other Basque restaurants in town, and the creative menu by Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze also makes room for inventive dishes like shiitake mushroom croquetas and creamy pumpkin rice.

Best Italian Restaurant

Macchialina

Photo by Liz Clayman

Filmmaker Federico Fellini proclaimed, "Life is a combination of magic and pasta." It's a mantra at Macchialina, a dark and delicious Italian bistro on Alton Road. Macchialina boasts some of the city's most magical pasta. The carefully calibrated menu takes into consideration that the best pasta is uncomplicated and comforting and is pared down to six exquisitely constructed dishes celebrating the finest ingredients. The spaghetti con vongole, featuring little neck clams, is executive chef and owner Michael Pirolo's favorite. The protein-heavy entrees, antipasti, and specials strike the same equilibrium. The perfect complement to the main menu's simplicity is the complexity of the cocktails engineered by Marcus Mooney. Equally ideal for an intimate date or a lively wine-soaked night with close friends, Macchialina covers all the bases. The impeccably curated offerings make it almost impossible to decide, which is why the chef's tasting menu is probably the most satisfying way to take in this spectacular Italian cuisine.

Best Greek Restaurant

Maria's Greek Restaurant

Zachary Fagenson

As traditional as its name, Maria's Greek Restaurant is a quaint, family-run eatery on a ficus-lined portion of Coral Way that has served Miami since 1982. Now 97, original owner Maria Albanis passed the reins on to her daughter, Angeliki (Angela), years ago. The daughter mastered one of the cardinal rules of being Greek: learning to cook. Along with a dash of lemon and oregano, meticulous care is crafted into each plate of spinach-feta spanakopita or char-broiled lamb chops. While the menu has not changed much in 40 years, Angela tells Miami New Times they've added a few things, including branzino and a mouthwatering Mykonos cheese pie, one of the oldest recipes from the island. If you want authentic Greek food and maybe a pinch on the cheek, then head for Maria's. Just remember, it's proper etiquette before meals to say kali orexi — that's Greek for bon appétit.

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Daily Bread Marketplace

Courtesy of Daily Bread Marketplace

If you've ever been to a festival at a Lebanese church and indulged until you had to unbutton your pants or eaten too much kibbeh at a Syrian family reunion, you know what it's like to eat at Daily Bread. Since 1975, the Mazzawi family has been bringing Middle Eastern cooking to this cafeteria-style restaurant at the edge of Coconut Grove. Order the authentic, citrusy grape leaves, housemade pita, hummus, tabouli, and beef shawarma, then bring your tray to a table and dig in. After you devour, you shop. Grab some imported cheese, olives, nuts, and spices or large to-go portions of their prepared specialties from the marketplace to bring a taste of the Mediterranean home.

Best Indian Restaurant

Ashoka Indian Cuisine

Ashoka Indian Cuisine invites visitors to embark on a culinary journey through India but in Flagler Park Plaza in Doral. At first glance, the restaurant appears ordinary, but once you step inside, you're transported to a charming indoor courtyard decorated with window panes on the walls and a fountain at its center. You can explore your palate or indulge in the dependable but delicious plain-Janes of butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. Each dish is generously proportioned and spice-laden. Best of all, Ashoka has a marketplace with an array of Indian goods to take home.

Best Uzbek Restaurant

Grandma's Secret

Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Decorated with Central Asian paraphernalia, this tiny hole-in-the-wall diner on Dania Beach Boulevard serves incredible dishes from Uzbekistan, a Silk Road, central Asian country with cuisine that fuses influences from across the continent. Noodle dishes like Uyghur lagman soup and steamed dumplings called manti share space on the menu with kebabs, dolma (stuffed grape leaves), and blini pancakes served with yogurt or jam. Don't miss the samsas, which are sweet, flaky pastries filled with beef or pumpkin and served with a delicate tomato sauce.

Best Korean Restaurant

The Namu Korean Japanese Kitchen and Izakaya

In the heart of Coral Springs, the intimate, casual dining experience at the Namu Korean Japanese Kitchen and Izakaya boasts a variety of Korean dishes like tteok-bokki, bibimbap, and japchae, and Korean street food staples like pancakes, kimchi fries, fried seaweed rolls, and baked corn cheese. But the real highlight at the Namu is the Korean fried chicken, with its balance of crispness and sauciness, you can't lose. The Namu also offers a selection of Japanese dishes for your guests who don't dig the bounty of a Korean kitchen.

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Tâm Tâm

Tâm Tâm photo

Disappointed by Miami's lack of Vietnamese cuisine, husband-and-wife team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer took matters into their own hands. The couple based the idea of Tâm Tâm on the Vietnamese phrase quán nhau, which loosely translates to a place where friends gather to enjoy food, drinks, and life in general. Situated on a quiet corner in downtown, the small but vibrant Cuban cafe turned Vietnamese restaurant has an old bakery display case and ventanita window at its entrance. There are wood-paneled walls, barstools with fun patterns, and a large framed photo of actress Jane Fonda, formerly a staunch anti-Vietnam War activist. The 36-seat spot has a rotating menu that is just as eclectic as its interior –– boasting inventive dishes like dragon shrimp crudo, jungle steak tartare, and crisp wings glazed in fish sauce, as well as a sprawling list of wines and frozen drinks like passion fruit daiquiri and spiked Viet iced coffee. The liveliness even extends to the bathroom, where there's a hidden karaoke machine.

