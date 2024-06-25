Best Farmers' Market

There is simply no better way to spend a weekend morning and no better city to spend it in than a Miami farmers' market. And if you want a truly idyllic market under a leafy canopy with organic veggies, homemade soaps, prepared foods, and like every tropical plant under the heavens, head south to the Pinecrest Farmers' Market. Neighbors gossip, young couples stroll with their pooches in tow, and young kids sample all sorts of fruit they wouldn't otherwise touch. It's the kind of spot that makes a city rat turn into a suburban mouse. The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plenty of available parking.