Best Dive Bar

Amid a growing abundance of South Florida snobbery, Big Dog Station is such an approachable reprieve. Tucked at the southern end of Oakland Park's main drag, this is a no-frills gem with a scratch-off Lotto machine, outdoor pool table, and a bar cat that may greet you outside the front door. The staff here — Aaron and Scotty are bartender standouts — are like family, and the owner, Debbie, is usually onsite cheering on her Boston teams. Adding to the familial vibe, the spot hosts everything from adult Easter egg hunts to potluck dinners. Speaking of dinners, the food here is unreal for a bar, including the crispest tater tots on earth and an absolutely mammoth Cajun turkey club sandwich for under $12. We need more Big Dogs in the world.