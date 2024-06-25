Best Chicken Wings

For nearly four decades, this family-owned establishment has been cranking out the most reliably best wings in town in a whole host of flavors. Sports Grill serves the classics like Buffalo, jerk, and barbecue — but the special grilled wings really take the cake. Dipped in a secret Sports Grill sauce, the special grilled wings are mildly spiced and always a house favorite. Love them spicy? The Miami Heat wings will shake your taste buds into a tizzy. Want the best of both worlds? Go for the Dale wings (pronounced like the name, not Pitbull's catchphrase), named after a regular who loved his special grilled wings also coated in Miami Heat sauce. Fans may remember the chicken wing shortage that drove up prices all over the country during the pandemic, and Sports Grill definitely felt it, but it recently lowered its prices again to pre-pandemic cost, so five wings will only set you back $7.