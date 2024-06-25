Best Caribbean Restaurant

Clive's Cafe was a beloved hole-in-the-wall for homestyle Jamaican food with a long history in Wynwood before all of the art and then smoke shops. But now it has a new home in nearby Little River for those craving a taste of the Caribbean. Clive's serves all the staples like saucy curry goat, flavorful oxtail smothered in the most savory gravy, and jerk chicken that's perfectly seasoned and charred — each one is no-need-for-a-knife tender. Everything is served with hearty portions of rice and peas and plenty of other side-dish options. Just know whether you want to dine in or out, because that determines where you're going to stand to place your order.