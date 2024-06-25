 Best Caribbean Restaurant 2024 | Clive's Cafe | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Caribbean Restaurant

Clive's Cafe

Photo by Laine Doss

Clive's Cafe was a beloved hole-in-the-wall for homestyle Jamaican food with a long history in Wynwood before all of the art and then smoke shops. But now it has a new home in nearby Little River for those craving a taste of the Caribbean. Clive's serves all the staples like saucy curry goat, flavorful oxtail smothered in the most savory gravy, and jerk chicken that's perfectly seasoned and charred — each one is no-need-for-a-knife tender. Everything is served with hearty portions of rice and peas and plenty of other side-dish options. Just know whether you want to dine in or out, because that determines where you're going to stand to place your order.

Best Cuban Restaurant

Sergio's Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Sergio's

It began almost 50 years ago with little more than a croqueta and a dream. Now, the Cuban restaurant Sergio's has 13 locations with authentic and time-honored menus filled with tasty, inexpensive, and nostalgic Cuban food. Naturally, they won New Times' "Best Croquetas" in 2022 — and now they have taken the main trophy. You can swing by for a proper Cuban breakfast (eggs, bacon, tostada, and a café con leche smooth as Chinese silk). Salty and soulful sopa de pollo heals the soul, and the housemade ropa vieja and vaca frita are emotional, stick-to-your-ribs cooking. And if you want to go modernized, try the croqueta pizza and picadillo flatbread. So many newer fancy restaurants with Michelin nods may be the jewels of Miami, but Sergio's is our city's heart.

Best Mexican Restaurant

Casita Tejas

Photo by Amber Love Bond

Tex-Mex in Miami is best served in Homestead. For almost 40 years, family-owned Casita Tejas has been serving the best authentic, hearty Mexican plates down south, and they don't skip on the rice and beans. The colorful, plastic tablecloths set the stage for culinary satisfaction. You get free salsa and chips, but the move is to start with an order of super nachos to share. You can feast on the most popular menu item, the burrito norteño, a steak fajita with grilled onions, rice, and cilantro smothered with a flavorful salsa suiza and topped with melted Monterey jack cheese. Or enjoy other stand-outs, including a whole deep-fried red snapper and the chicken mole.

Best Colombian Restaurant

Frutiparty

The best Colombian restaurant in Miami is a food truck. Why? Because if Colombia could be distilled to its very culinary essence, Frutiparty would encapsulate every inch of the South American nation's cuisine. Rightly a favorite among locals, this Kendall food truck boasts everything from Colombian perros (hot dogs with everything from melted cheese, bacon, and mayo-ketchup), to salpicón (a fruit cocktail/slushie with condensed milk) to arepas, and much more. Not only is the cuisine delicious, but the presentation of dishes is almost always an eye-catching surprise. If you're lucky, one of your Colombian friends will have already taken you here, but if not, be sure to stop by for a visit and get ready for a true taste of Bogota. Que chimba!

Best Argentine Restaurant

Graziano's Mercado Coral Gables

Photo by Stephan Goettlicher

Part of a larger chain of restaurants and markets with locations throughout Miami, Graziano's Mercado in Coral Gables is a place for all occasions. It's a casual eatery with the upscale vibe the City Beautiful is known for. Order at the counter and savor a delicious steak or milanesa, or check out the tastes of the Salta region of northwest Argentina with the restaurant's tasting menu. A panini or empanadas will satisfy your meaty lunch cravings, and don't forget to grab a bottle of dry Argentine red wine on your way out.

Best Peruvian Restaurant

Sabor á Peru

Natalia Molina

Miami's Peruvian food scene is probably the best in the country, with plenty of adventurous chefs offering experimental takes on the South American nation's distinctive cuisine. Sometimes, however, like when you have the whole family out for a meal, you can't go wrong with the classics. And if you're looking to enjoy a great lomo saltado or ceviche plate in unpretentious settings, Sabor á Peru in Edgewater is calling your name. It's no-frills, but it is Peruvian comfort food at its finest.

Best French Restaurant

Café Pastis

George Martinez

In a city filled with glitzy French restaurants that claim to be authentic (yet seem anything but), Café Pastis is a welcomed respite. This truly authentic, relaxed, and humble French restaurant is a cherished neighborhood dining experience. Located in the heart of South Miami, Café Pastis is a quaint little bistro reminiscent of the charming neighborhood eateries of the Provence region in the South of France. Marseille-born chef Philippe Jacquet serves the most delicious French onion soup this side of U.S. 1 and the most delectable steak frites.

Best Spanish Restaurant

Casa Xabi

Casa Xabi photo

The Basque Country takes its food seriously, so naturally, Chef Xabi does, too. Hailing from San Sebastián — a gastronomic oasis in the heart of the region that's known for having more Michelin stars per square meter than anywhere else in the world — Xabi aims to transport diners to the world-renowned culinary destination in Northern Spain. The restaurant, which sits on a quiet street in Coconut Grove, embraces the region's lively traditions and passion for quality ingredients — from its succulent txuleton, the region's famous Fred Flintstone-esque bone-in ribeye, to its charred roasted octopus with sweet potato, mouthwatering Iberian ham croquetas, and, of course, the star of the show: the creamy Basque cheesecake.

Best Basque Restaurant

Edan Bistro

Edan Bistro photo

North Miami isn't where you first think of searching for upscale Spanish cuisine in South Florida, but this Basque bistro on the city's main drag can certainly compete with the best of them, especially on price. Iconic dishes like torta de queso can be savored for a fraction of the price of other Basque restaurants in town, and the creative menu by Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze also makes room for inventive dishes like shiitake mushroom croquetas and creamy pumpkin rice.

Best Italian Restaurant

Macchialina

Photo by Liz Clayman

Filmmaker Federico Fellini proclaimed, "Life is a combination of magic and pasta." It's a mantra at Macchialina, a dark and delicious Italian bistro on Alton Road. Macchialina boasts some of the city's most magical pasta. The carefully calibrated menu takes into consideration that the best pasta is uncomplicated and comforting and is pared down to six exquisitely constructed dishes celebrating the finest ingredients. The spaghetti con vongole, featuring little neck clams, is executive chef and owner Michael Pirolo's favorite. The protein-heavy entrees, antipasti, and specials strike the same equilibrium. The perfect complement to the main menu's simplicity is the complexity of the cocktails engineered by Marcus Mooney. Equally ideal for an intimate date or a lively wine-soaked night with close friends, Macchialina covers all the bases. The impeccably curated offerings make it almost impossible to decide, which is why the chef's tasting menu is probably the most satisfying way to take in this spectacular Italian cuisine.

