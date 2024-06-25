Best Brewery (Miami)

Open less than a year and already Miami's best brewery? Yes, dreams come true when they are deserved. The brainchild of Haidar Hachem (of Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. fame) and his amazing wife, Marilyn Orozco, Sho_jo_'s Dojo is Florida's first sake brewery. It occupies the former Ceiba space but has quickly made an identity all its own. Beyond housemade sake brews, the spot has a killer craft beer selection. And, yes, you can order a sake bomb for $9 with your choice of a craft brewski and shot of sake. Pro-tip: Don't skip out on a sake-infused cocktail either, with a menu curated by Giovanny Gutierrez (@ChatChowTV). Mari's mule, with lemongrass-infused sake, lime, and ginger beer, and a dehydrated lime bedazzle is a chef's kiss.