Best Brewery (Broward)

With so much brewery goodness stemming from Broward County, picking a favorite one is like picking a favorite child. Well, let us choose. Tarpon River Brewing is the undisputed golden child for its consistent brews, community happenings, and badass space. Housed in what once was a 1929 horse barn, it's an oft-open-air experience with a tap room, tasting room, brewery, kitchen, and plenty of seating for consuming it all. Whereas other breweries are getting obnoxiously experimental, Tarpon River Brewing does the classics well. Its Deflated IPA and Morning Express stout are fool-proof and should never, ever leave the menu, period. Beyond booze, its grub is upper-tier, with LOL-worthy named plates like the "Cluck Norris" fried chicken sandwich and "Et Tu, Brute" caesar salad.