Best Brewery (Broward)

Tarpon River Brewing

Photo courtesy of Tarpon River Brewing

With so much brewery goodness stemming from Broward County, picking a favorite one is like picking a favorite child. Well, let us choose. Tarpon River Brewing is the undisputed golden child for its consistent brews, community happenings, and badass space. Housed in what once was a 1929 horse barn, it's an oft-open-air experience with a tap room, tasting room, brewery, kitchen, and plenty of seating for consuming it all. Whereas other breweries are getting obnoxiously experimental, Tarpon River Brewing does the classics well. Its Deflated IPA and Morning Express stout are fool-proof and should never, ever leave the menu, period. Beyond booze, its grub is upper-tier, with LOL-worthy named plates like the "Cluck Norris" fried chicken sandwich and "Et Tu, Brute" caesar salad.

Best Brewery (Miami)

Shōjō's Dojo

Photo by Stephanie Orozco

Open less than a year and already Miami's best brewery? Yes, dreams come true when they are deserved. The brainchild of Haidar Hachem (of Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. fame) and his amazing wife, Marilyn Orozco, Sho_jo_'s Dojo is Florida's first sake brewery. It occupies the former Ceiba space but has quickly made an identity all its own. Beyond housemade sake brews, the spot has a killer craft beer selection. And, yes, you can order a sake bomb for $9 with your choice of a craft brewski and shot of sake. Pro-tip: Don't skip out on a sake-infused cocktail either, with a menu curated by Giovanny Gutierrez (@ChatChowTV). Mari's mule, with lemongrass-infused sake, lime, and ginger beer, and a dehydrated lime bedazzle is a chef's kiss.

Best Bar (Miami)

Miami Sound Bar

Photo by Antonella Re

Miamians who are into vinyl bars but don't want to deal with the hype of hot-spots like Dante's HiFi have a more subdued but just as cool option with Miami Sound Bar. Nestled between a pizza shop and a pilates gym downtown, Sound Bar was inspired by Japanese listening bars. It has an excellent high-fidelity sound system that's been used properly by some of Miami's best DJs, like Jovigibbs and Sinopoli. The intimate setting, with its suede red couches and low lighting, also makes this an easier place to connect with party companions than nearby bars like Lost Boy or Mode. The rotating cocktail menu is definitely one of the highlights, with musically inspired drinks like "Leaving on a Jet Plane" with pear-infused bourbon and the "Blind Melon," a tequila-Midori mixture. Bonus: This is easily one of the best spots for a first date with a vinyl-curious Gen Zer.

Best Bar (Miami Beach)

Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery

Photo courtesy of Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

We love character when it comes to a bar, and Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery is full of it. This Miami Beach bar is nestled (AKA fairly well-hidden) inside the Stiles Hotel, which also goes by the name Viajero Miami hostel, a totally unassuming building on Collins Avenue in the heart of South Beach shenanigans. Once you find your way in, you're welcomed into a dark drinking den with shelves of spirits, mainly rums, from all over the world. Bartenders are slinging drinks — ranging from classic negronis and old-fashioneds to fun riffs and tailored tropical drinks. Owner Danilo Dacha Bozovic made his way to Miami nearly a decade ago as the principal bartender for the now-defunct Employees Only Miami. When it abruptly closed (in a very Miami fashion — lease battles), he was determined to create a new bar where he and his team could continue to serve well-crafted drinks in a warm, hospitable environment. And so, Swizzle was born.

Best Bar (Broward)

No Man's Land

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

In an unsuspecting shopping plaza in the heart of Victoria Park next to a Winn Dixie is a hidden speakeasy with masterful cocktails. No joke. Once you step in, away from the mundane strip mall energy, you're struck with a whole new vibe that just starts with the golden draped curtains. Blue velvet booths, crystal chandeliers, a bar with a black counter and dark green backsplash, and even a Zoltar Speaks machine give No Man's Land a vintage look that sucks you in. Despite the upscale appearance, you can totally show up in shorts if you want — hey, it's freaking Fort Lauderdale (though you may want to dress up a bit for the Miami Beach location). But whatever your getup, you'll stand beside your fellow drinkers amazed by the creatively conceived cocktails, like the $16 "Dirty French Toast," their take on an espresso martini, and tasty bar bites that the bar sets up with more options each Tiki Tuesday.

Best Gay Bar

Ramrod

If you're looking for a gay bar in the "don't say gay" state, you need to locate the most in-your-face, unabashedly G-A-Y bar you can find. The place you are looking for is Ramrod. The suggestively named bar is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and it's easy to see why, in the ever-changing landscape of South Florida nightlife, the Ramrod remains. You won't find supportive parents or bachelorette parties in search of drag queens here; this is an assertively queer establishment. While it calls itself "a Levi, Leather, Uniform bar," Ramrod is not hung up on your clothing or lack thereof. You may come as you are. They keep people coming with theme nights like Leather, Jockstraps, or Fetish Fridays each week, featuring a few provocative contests for those interested in competing. From the annual Mr. Ramrod pageant to their insanely long happy hour stretching from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ramrod has something to do from sunup to sundown.

Best Suburban Bar

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern

Photo by Jessica Gibbs

This South Miami staple is one of the buzziest bars you'll find west of I-95 on any given day. Known better as Bougies to literally anyone who's ever stepped foot inside since it opened in 2000, it's inside a '40s-era cottage, and, over the years, has expanded to include a few different outdoor areas with satellite bars and plenty of seating. Bougies is the go-to spot for suburban dwellers looking for a place to grab some simple drinks close to home to a soundtrack of live local musical acts. Every night, it throws down its own incentives, including kryptonite-like $5 Jager shots on Mondays, ladies drink free on Wednesdays, and house party Fridays. Plus, this bar knows how to throw epic block parties — some of the best take place on St. Patrick's Day and Drinksgiving, AKA the day before Thanksgiving.

Best Dive Bar

Big Dog Station

Photo by Jesse Scott

Amid a growing abundance of South Florida snobbery, Big Dog Station is such an approachable reprieve. Tucked at the southern end of Oakland Park's main drag, this is a no-frills gem with a scratch-off Lotto machine, outdoor pool table, and a bar cat that may greet you outside the front door. The staff here — Aaron and Scotty are bartender standouts — are like family, and the owner, Debbie, is usually onsite cheering on her Boston teams. Adding to the familial vibe, the spot hosts everything from adult Easter egg hunts to potluck dinners. Speaking of dinners, the food here is unreal for a bar, including the crispest tater tots on earth and an absolutely mammoth Cajun turkey club sandwich for under $12. We need more Big Dogs in the world.

Best Outdoor Bar

Gramps Getaway

Photo by Abel Sanchez

A large cutout of the late Jimbo Luznar stands like an old, salty Jesus Christ in the vaulted palm roof of Gramps Getaway's chikee hut. Luznar owned the former waterfront dive Jimbo's that nourished a weird Florida scene nearby. His establishment was an inspiration to Gramps' owner, Adam Gersten. Friendship and a strange swampy style are also at the soul of this new bar, housed in the old Whiskey Joe's on Virginia Key. But Gramps Getaway has much less grit and a whole helluva lot more class than Jimbo's. It sits above a ritzy harbor with a view of wealthy Captain Rons motoring in and out from nautical adventures. The bartenders are patient and cocktails affordable. You can fuel up on ceviche and lobster rolls at the Lazy Oyster pop-up or try the new meatier menu from Chef James "Juicy James" McNeal, formerly of the popular downtown spot Over Under. Everything is a deal at Gramps Getaway because the sunset views are priceless, as is the genuine feeling of camaraderie.

Best Hotel Bar

Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau

Photo courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A popular Rat Pack hangout back in the 1950s, the iconic Bleu Bar at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach has had its fair share of glitz and glam over the decades. With a white, sleek, teardrop-shaped bar and majestic gold columns, it has an exclusive but accessible energy fitting for a hotel bar. In 2021, it was heavily renovated with massive art deco glass installations, providing it with some separation from the Chateau lobby. The cocktail menu is rife with classics, fancy flights, and plenty of wine and Champagne options. The crowd is a mix of vacationers, often with skin so red it hurts, and hard-chested, glitter-faced clubbers readying for a long night at LIV. And if there's a celebrity that owns an alcohol brand in town, chances are they'll find their way behind the bar to pour drinks for anyone lucky enough to be there at precisely the right moment.

