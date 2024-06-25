Best Breakfast

This Coconut Grove Cuban-American diner first started as a pop-up but has quickly become a foodie favorite for every meal, but especially breakfast, thanks to its all-day breakfast menu. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant, owned by acclaimed chef Michael Beltran, was designed with that classic diner feel in mind. It also has a grab-and-go counter, a ventanita, and a full bar. If you are looking for a quick breakfast, be sure to grab a cafecito and bacon, egg, and cheese croqueta, or one of Pastelito Papi's daily selection of pastelitos. For more of a sit-down start to your day, order the signature "La Completa," three eggs any way with potatoes and warm Cuban bread. For the big kids out there, the cast-iron pancake is a must. Chug expanded with Chug's Express at Miami Worldcenter downtown, a classic ventanita with grab-and-go sandwiches, pastelitos, croquetas, and even cocktails.