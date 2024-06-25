Best Bread

Great bread in Miami is typically two things: Cuban bread made with lard and slathered with butter or, a healthier option, naturally leavened, certified kosher sourdough with wholesome ingredients from Zak the Baker. Founded by Miami native Zak Stern, the cafe and bakery has been honored as a Michelin Bib-Gourmand for three years in a row, and for good reason. The bread is top-notch, as are all of the other pastries and dishes on the menus, whether seasonal or steady. Now you can find Zak's bread at Whole Foods and other markets across Miami, but at the Wynwood location you can watch your bread being baked, and there's an opportunity to take some cute selfies with your loaf in colorful Wynwood.