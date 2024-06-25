Best Bar (Miami Beach)

We love character when it comes to a bar, and Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery is full of it. This Miami Beach bar is nestled (AKA fairly well-hidden) inside the Stiles Hotel, which also goes by the name Viajero Miami hostel, a totally unassuming building on Collins Avenue in the heart of South Beach shenanigans. Once you find your way in, you're welcomed into a dark drinking den with shelves of spirits, mainly rums, from all over the world. Bartenders are slinging drinks — ranging from classic negronis and old-fashioneds to fun riffs and tailored tropical drinks. Owner Danilo Dacha Bozovic made his way to Miami nearly a decade ago as the principal bartender for the now-defunct Employees Only Miami. When it abruptly closed (in a very Miami fashion — lease battles), he was determined to create a new bar where he and his team could continue to serve well-crafted drinks in a warm, hospitable environment. And so, Swizzle was born.