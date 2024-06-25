Best Bar (Broward)

In an unsuspecting shopping plaza in the heart of Victoria Park next to a Winn Dixie is a hidden speakeasy with masterful cocktails. No joke. Once you step in, away from the mundane strip mall energy, you're struck with a whole new vibe that just starts with the golden draped curtains. Blue velvet booths, crystal chandeliers, a bar with a black counter and dark green backsplash, and even a Zoltar Speaks machine give No Man's Land a vintage look that sucks you in. Despite the upscale appearance, you can totally show up in shorts if you want — hey, it's freaking Fort Lauderdale (though you may want to dress up a bit for the Miami Beach location). But whatever your getup, you'll stand beside your fellow drinkers amazed by the creatively conceived cocktails, like the $16 "Dirty French Toast," their take on an espresso martini, and tasty bar bites that the bar sets up with more options each Tiki Tuesday.