Best Bakery

It's in Miami native Naomi Harris' DNA to run a successful South Florida restaurant. She's Pollo Tropical royalty, for God's sake. Her father and uncle founded the Miami institution in the late '80s, and her grandfather owned and operated Red Road Food Market in South Miami. Following in their footsteps, Harris pursued her passion for bread-making and baking, opening Madruga Bakery in 2017. It quickly became the kind of place where people line up for the scrumptious fresh baguettes, savory onion poppy rolls, sweet monkey bread, and more. Madruga's breakfast and lunch sandwiches are also swoon-worthy. For her work in the Coral Gables bakery, Harris was nominated as a semifinalist for the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker.