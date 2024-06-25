Best Bagels (Miami-Dade)

The New York and New Jersey transplants certainly made it known that the bagels from their home states are the best in the world. But the 305 had its own trick up its sleeve, and that's the independent bagel shop simply named El Bagel. Opened in 2016, what was once a quaint bagel store in Midtown has expanded to Coconut Grove and even the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Their fluffy bagels have only five ingredients — no preservatives, syrups, or conditioners. Each of their bakers works in the middle of the night to construct the thick, warm pounds of dough into sellable works of art, which customers can customize with scallion or garlic chive schmears, bacon, eggs, cheese, salmon, and whatever else your bagel-loving heart desires. For Miamians, it's our own prideful take on the delicacy. And who knows, maybe our northern friends don't think it's half bad either.