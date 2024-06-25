Best Argentine Restaurant

Part of a larger chain of restaurants and markets with locations throughout Miami, Graziano's Mercado in Coral Gables is a place for all occasions. It's a casual eatery with the upscale vibe the City Beautiful is known for. Order at the counter and savor a delicious steak or milanesa, or check out the tastes of the Salta region of northwest Argentina with the restaurant's tasting menu. A panini or empanadas will satisfy your meaty lunch cravings, and don't forget to grab a bottle of dry Argentine red wine on your way out.