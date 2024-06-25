Best Arepas

Filled to the brim, the arepas at La Latina are easily the best in Miami. Made with gluten-free corn flour and antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, there's nothing but flavor to savor with these babies. They're crunchy on the outside, packed with juicy meats and melty cheeses, and complemented with delicious garlic and cilantro sauces that are made in house. Since 2011, this somewhat hidden gem has been cranking out these corny portable meals with more than a dozen filling options (think: cheese, sweet plantains, and avocado or shredded beef and cheese) in a cozy space just on the edge of ever-evolving Midtown. Perhaps the best part is how well they travel/deliver, making them the ideal poolside, party, or beach snack.