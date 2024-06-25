Best Movie/TV Show Shot on Location

Miami locals know too well the confusing mix of love and hate they feel toward the city where they live. Chris Molina's debut feature, Fallen Fruit, captures those contradictions beautifully. Named Miami New Times' Best Film Director in 2022, Molina follows a 20-something going through a quarter-life crisis when an impending hurricane forces him to evaluate his life. The only thing more Miami than its synopsis is Fallen Fruit's production. Supported by a 2023 Oolite Arts Cinematic Arts Residency, this micro-budget feature is the product of local filmmakers and local love. Not only does the character rediscover the unique charms of the Magic City, but the film is a fantastic showcase of our filmmaking community. After three sold-out screenings at the Miami Film Festival and OUTshine Film Festival, Fallen Fruit is poised to show everyone the real Miami.