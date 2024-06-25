Best Movie Theater

The Regal Dania Pointe's 4DX cinema experience is big, brash, and all-encompassing — it's nothing like your couch. A cross between a movie theater and an amusement park ride, 4DX comes with a safety warning: Enter at your own risk. Combining state-of-the-art projection and sound with moving seats, specialty lighting, water effects, and even smells, 4DX creates a totally immersive experience. Developed in South Korea, this new technology is considered the biggest innovation in theatrical exhibition in decades. See? The 4DX theater experience at Regal Dania Pointe crushes your couch in every way. So get up and go feel the sands shift beneath you as you trudge your way through Dune: Part 2.