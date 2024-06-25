 Best Classical Music Venue 2024 | New World Center | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Classical Music Venue

New World Center

There's nothing ostentatious about this South Beach music hall, despite the fact that world-famous architect Frank Gehry designed it. Inside is a comfortable 756-seat, in-the-round auditorium. Above the stage are five huge sails that help render pitch-perfect acoustics and allow for dreamy video projections. Comfort rules here — flip-flops and tank tops after the beach won't fly, but the dress code is definitely not opera gowns and tiaras. If you'd rather keep the beachwear, sprawl on a blanket outside for a free broadcast of the live concerts going on inside this classical music landmark.

Best Live Music Venue

Fillmore Miami Beach

Photo by Jason Koerner

They keep trying to take the Fillmore away from us. First, COVID-19 robbed us of a year and a half of shows. Then, from mid-2022 to the end of December 2023, the Fillmore was shut down for loading-dock renovations. It reopened in January with killer Elvis Costello and Mitski concerts, only for the Miami Beach City Commission to come and threaten to tear it down! When you walk into the lobby, you get goosebumps. You can just feel its rich and rewarding history. It would be a crime to raze the art deco theater that hosted everyone from Jackie Gleason to Madonna to Slayer. With Sting, Air, and Nicki Nicole on its fall calendar, make sure you enter its vaunted halls at least one more time before deep-pocketed developers actually take the Fillmore down.

Best Intimate Music Venue

Kill Your Idol

In the heart of South Beach, long-running Kill Your Idol offers music fans just enough room to shake their asses while really taking in live acts. The place couldn't be more of a departure from the puddle-deep sensibilities of the touristy environs right outside the club's door. You'll be in fine company at KYI, with life-size statues of Bruce Lee and an astronaut hanging overhead, as well as a crowd that actually cares about the music. Depending on the night, you might hear balls-to-the-wall rock, avant-garde punk, drag-themed karaoke, or heavy, driving bass music. Run by Subculture Group (think Lost Weekend, DADA Delray, and Subculture Coffee), the venue is tight on space, but there's enough energy and devotion in it to fill a club five times its size.

Best Venue for Local Acts

Bar Nancy

Courtesy of Nancy

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: the local music scene suffers because local venues can't stay open long enough. But since 2017, this nautical-themed bar on Calle Ocho with specialty craft cocktails has provided local troubadours a soft place to land. Offering a range of live entertainment seven nights a week, you can expect to catch anything from punk to folk to world music. Regardless of the genre, there's something for everyone, like the monthly Stories in Song when local songwriters perform and discuss their craft or that time when Bar Nancy really embraced that upper-class nautical theme with a yacht-rock night.

Best Jazz Night

Medium Cool at the Gale South Beach

Medium Cool photo

Medium Cool is a sleek and sexy basement club housed in the Gale South Beach hotel. Every Wednesday through Sunday evening between 7 and 10 p.m., you can find a lively rotation of our city's finest jazz instrumentalists and crooners captivating crowds in this swanky hotspot. The atmosphere, along with the variety of virtuosic talent and diverse programming, make it the best jazz night in town despite some stiff competition. What helps up its cool factor from medium to high is that the Regent Cocktail Club at the hotel was recently nominated as one of the top ten best new bars in the country by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. So, with a cocktail in hand, under the sparkle of the overhead disco ball, there'll be no question in your mind that heading to Medium Cool was the right call for the night.

Best Karaoke

SevenSeas Bar

Photo courtesy of Karaoke by Bernie

There are definitely more upscale options for karaoke in Miami than SevenSeas, but you're unlikely to find a space with more quirk to belt out your favorite '90s alt-rock classics, Spanish ballads, or pop favorites than this dingy dive in the ass-end of La Saguesera. It's loud, and the kitschy, nautical-themed bar has seen better days — but the drinks are cheap and it's one of the few remaining spots in Miami with the kind of neighborhood "regulars" that become bar legends. You can leave for 20 years and come back to hear some of the same crooners, and it's that kind of consistency that makes SevenSeas' karaoke the real deal. Stop in every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 10 p.m., and bring cash.

Best Event Curator

Alexis Brown

Founder and chief experience officer of the Miami-based event agency Social Xchange, Alexis Brown is a "curator of cool." After realizing there was a lack of entertainment events in Miami that cater to Black and brown millennial professionals, she launched her company with a monthly happy hour series in Wynwood. She soon expanded with a lineup of parties and activations at locations like Red Rooster and the Urban in Overtown. From Instagram-viral fetes at the Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge in Fort Lauderdale to her music and mixology Art of Cocktail event, she's elevating the going-out experience. Brown also challenged the status quo during Miami Art Week with her Basel Bae experience dedicated to promoting and lifting up Black art and bucking stereotypes about Black cuisine with the Black Pepper Festival. Brown will continue to pave the way for party innovation and inclusivity.

Best Outdoor Event Venue

ZeyZey

Photo by Vanessa Diaz

Combining Old Florida hospitality with New Miami swagger, ZeyZey has become a scene unto itself, thanks to its embrace of globally minded live music and DJs playing everything from Afrobeat and son cubano to disco and jazz — especially meaningful in a city whose nightlife stakeholders offer little support to bands of any genre. With local food pop-ups and a beverage program focused on natural wine and craft cocktails, the trendy Little Haiti hotspot has also hosted community events like film screenings, pottery and candle-making workshops, and the Little River Flea vintage market.

Best Music Festival

We Belong Here

A new player has entered Miami's busy festival game in the form of the We Belong Here festival. Although it's been running for three years, this third iteration of the festival showed the city its real potential. It got crowds riled up with headliners like Guatemalan DJ Gordo and British DJ Duke Dumont on their 360-degree mainstage and strong local acts and label takeovers on smaller stages. Smorgasburg was the fest's food vendor, so attendees had no trouble fueling up on local culinary options. With a beachside location on Virginia Key, We Belong Here presented a way more relaxed opportunity to enjoy electronic acts than the city's more intense festivals.

Best Party

Miami Ass Party

Responding to a hostile climate toward independent club promoters in Miami, the folks behind this raucous series of shindigs made lemons out of lemonade by hosting club-music gigs in a nondescript house in Brownsville. With nearly every DJ in town playing this best of parties, it became a rallying scene for the electronic underground and a rebuke to the city's heavily commercialized club culture. Late last year, the Miami Ass Party folks shuttered their Brownsville doors, continuing to host events around town, but if you weren't there for those original sweaty house parties, you might have missed the moment.

