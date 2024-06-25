Best Classical Music Venue

There's nothing ostentatious about this South Beach music hall, despite the fact that world-famous architect Frank Gehry designed it. Inside is a comfortable 756-seat, in-the-round auditorium. Above the stage are five huge sails that help render pitch-perfect acoustics and allow for dreamy video projections. Comfort rules here — flip-flops and tank tops after the beach won't fly, but the dress code is definitely not opera gowns and tiaras. If you'd rather keep the beachwear, sprawl on a blanket outside for a free broadcast of the live concerts going on inside this classical music landmark.