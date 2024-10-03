 Vote for This Miami Skyline Lego Build | Miami New Times
Mystery Artist Gives Miami's Iconic Skyline the Lego Treatment

A Lego version of the Magic City's skyline is gaining traction, but not without some critiques from Miami's vocal online community.
October 3, 2024
The Lego replica of Ocean Drive and Miami Beach's art deco architecture at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven
The Lego replica of Ocean Drive and Miami Beach's art deco architecture at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven Photo by Nathan Forget/Flickr
If you've ever stared at the Miami skyline and thought, "Man, I wish I could re-create a miniature version of this to have for myself," you're not alone. One ambitious Miami native has turned that thought into a tangible reality — or at least a very colorful Lego dream. A mysterious creator named Baselick has designed an impressive Lego version of Miami's skyline, and it's currently vying for official status on the Lego Ideas platform. But while the supporters roll in, so do the opinions. That's because in Miami, no skyline, even a mini one, is safe from critique.

Baselick's project, fittingly named "Architecture Skyline: Miami," is part homage, part love letter to the Magic City. This isn't your basic beach-and-palm-trees rendition. Baselick's mini-Miami includes everything from the historical charm of Vizcaya to the iconic Freedom Tower and the sleek Miami Tower. There's even a nod to the bustling Port of Miami, represented by a cruise ship that seems ready to take a plastic vacation to a Lego Caribbean. The Art Deco District makes its colorful cameo, too, because no Lego Miami could be complete without some pastel flair.

The project has gained supporters since October 2023, when Lego gave Baselick a one-year extension after the model hit 100 backers. Fast forward to today, and Baselick is sitting on 485 supporters with just 69 days left to hit the magic number: 10,000 supporters to get Lego to consider it for an actual retail set. That's where Miami comes in — or at least Miami's very vocal internet community.
Lego model of Miami skyline featuring landmarks like the Freedom Tower and Miami Tower
Baselick's Lego Miami skyline features iconic landmarks like the Freedom Tower.
Lego Ideas photo
Supporters are already on board on the Lego Ideas page. One user wrote, "The most colorful skyline I've seen here! The cruise ship is a nice touch." Another hopeful backer said, "I'd love to build this one day!! Here's to hoping that becomes a reality!" Because let's be honest, Miamians love to build things — skyscrapers, nightclubs, bridges to nowhere — so why not Legos too?

But when the project made its way to the Miami subreddit, the love fest got a little more Miami-flavored. One Redditor praised Baselick for nailing key elements, saying, "They nail the Freedom Tower and cruise ships and I'm glad they included the Art Deco district." But then, because nothing here goes unchecked, someone had to reply to this comment with some frustration.

"Honestly, the most annoying thing about how built-up the skyline has gotten in recent years is that it swallowed Miami Tower whole, and you can hardly see it anymore. It used to be the centerpiece of the city," said the Reddit user.

Oof. It seems like they were talking about the Freedom Tower, but they got their wording mixed up. (Let's blame it on their annoyance.) If this is the case, fair point. The Freedom Tour was once Miami's proud beacon, but these days, a pair of binoculars might be needed to catch a glimpse of it between all the high rises and construction cranes.
Aerial view of a LEGO model depicting Miami's skyline, featuring landmarks like the Freedom Tower and a cruise ship at Port of Miami
Aerial view of Baselick's Lego Miami skyline, showcasing iconic landmarks and the Port of Miami cruise ship
Lego Ideas photo
And, of course, this being Miami, it wasn't long before the jokesters showed up. One Redditor asked, "Where's the Ferris wheel 🎡? 🙃," and another couldn't help but wonder, "Where is the bumper-to-bumper traffic to get out after a Heat game or event at the arena?" Because if Miami is one thing, it's a place where you can sit in your car or rideshare and contemplate life for an hour while going two blocks.

And leave it to a Redditor to spot a rather curious landmark among the Lego-built cityscape: "Bro included the BangBros apartments lmao." Does anyone else see the building in Baselick's architecture? And for those unfamiliar with that reference, perhaps it's best to leave it that way.

Whether or not Baselick is a "bro," the question remains: Who is this creator? And if you're reading this Baselick — or anyone who knows who they are — New Times is intrigued.

Here's to hoping to hear from Baselick and that their ode to Miami, written Lego by Lego, can rally enough support to become a reality. For now, we'll keep watching as Miami's skyline continues to evolve in real life and Lego form.

Now, if only we could build some more parking spaces for ourselves. 
