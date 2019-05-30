The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Pride Month kicks off this weekend, and it's a special one. June 2019 coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which are widely regarded as the beginning of the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement. To celebrate, the Arsht Center is throwing a kiki with RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela along with many of Miami's most impressive drag queens. For fans of divine vocals and high ponytails, Ariana Grande hits the stage at the American Airlines Arena on Friday and Saturday night. The concerts will be the singer's first shows back since canceling performances in Tampa and Orlando due to a severe allergic reaction to tomatoes. Welcome her back with open arms — she's had quite the wild year.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Ariana Grande Photo by George Martinez

One of America's biggest superstars is coming home. Ariana Grande brings her Sweetener World Tour to Miami Friday, and it's going to be, well, pretty sweet. The tour bears the name of her 2018 album, but she already has a new album out in 2019, Thank U, Next. Grande is a Boca girl who's conquered the world, and it's awesome to see her returning to these parts. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets are sold out.



Who are the punks? An event at Churchill's Pub answers exactly that question. We Are the Punx 2, going down Saturday evening at the Little Haiti hot spot, is a massive punk-rock affair presenting bands such as Philly's the Virus, Boston's Moose Knuckle, Nashville's Wrekt!, and Riverside, California's D-Con. Some international bands will also perform, including Canada's Dirty Work and No Klasse as well as Japan's Tom and Boot Boys. 9 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $70 to $80.

The world's coral reefs are facing multiple existential threats, including some down here in South Florida. But World Reef Day, on June 1st, is a chance to educate today's generations about the perils the environment will face if reefs are eradicated. Nautilus by Arlo is celebrating a day early and making reef education fun with a Local Social Happy Hour in partnership with environmental group, Miami Waterkeeper. The team will host a discussion about endangered reefs and what people can do to help. Enjoy drink and food specials, music, and board games, too. 6 p.m. Friday at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach. Admission is free.

Nina Simone is one of the greatest singers to ever put her vocals on wax. Half a century after her heyday, the civil rights icon is being celebrated with a musical revue at Miami's Historic Hampton House. The show includes Simone covers by an eight-piece jazz ensemble. Among the timeless songs you may hear are "Mississippi Goddam," "Nina's Blues," and others. 8 p.m. Friday at the Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

EXPAND Juli Ronderos and Nico Losada of Salt Cathedral. Photo by Maria Victoria Marquez

Fun fact: There is an underground Roman Catholic cathedral in Zipaquirá, Colombia, that's totally built within the tunnels of a salt mine. There's also a Colombian pop duo by the name of Salt Cathedral whose catchy goodness is taking the music world by storm. A prime example is their latest tune, "Go and Get It," featuring New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia and Mad Decent musician Jarina de Marco. Salt Cathedral's gig at 1306 marks the duo's first Miami appearance since wowing the House of Creatives' crowd in 2017. 9 p.m. Friday at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission costs $5 to $20.

The Wharf Around the World: Food & Wine Festival kicks off Friday and runs all weekend. Expect plenty of international flair, drinks, and bites. In total, nine of the world's greatest culinary scenes will be on display with regional favorites. In the U.S.A. section, you can down some moonshine cocktails. In Mexico, sip a cilantro jalapeño margarita. Then enjoy some Grand Marnier in the French section. On the food front, La Santa Taquería, Spris Artisan Pizza, Lung Yai Thai Tapas, and others will keep your belly happy. Friday through Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Chris Daughtry didn't win the fifth season of American Idol, but he and his band have since won America's hearts. In addition to performing classics such as "It's Not Over," "Feels Like Tonight," and "What About Now," the band will likely also play songs from its fifth studio album, last year's Cage to Rattle. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $50.

EXPAND Shangela of RuPaul's Drag Race kicks off Pride Month at the Arsht Center. Photo by Taylor Miller

Let's get prideful, Miami. To honor National Pride Month and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the Arsht Center is throwing a shindig full of love and dancing called Communitea Dance. RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela and Ultimate Miami Drag Queen 2019 Karla Croqueta will host the affair. DJ Hottpants, Phaxas, and the State Of will provide jams, and Sasha Lords, Morphine Love, and Petty Boop will deliver drag performances. 5 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.



Your childhood dreams are coming true. The Mushroom Rally is taking over K1 Speed for a bunch of kart racing that resembles the videogame Mario Kart. These rallies have been taking place throughout the country, with the top folks in the nation winning a trip to Vegas to compete in a final showdown. Will you win Miami's race? That's up to you — just don't slip on any bananas along the way. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at K1 Speed, 8600 NW South River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $55 via eventbrite.com.

It's been 50 years since the first Woodstock. Trippy, man. Though the fest no longer exists, it's time to pay tribute. This Saturday, Coconut Grove's Peacock Park will morph into a '60s utopia for A Tribute to Woodstock, with a folksy set by Shira Lea, retro art activations, food, beverages, and vendors. 5 p.m. Saturday at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



EXPAND Astrid Hadad Photo by Antonio Yussif

Mexican performer Astrid Hadad knows how to put on one helluva show. Backed by a live band, the Mexico City native touches on politics, machismo, corruption, and hypocrisy in her homeland, all in the form of Cabaret-esque bits. Her show at the Colony Theatre also incorporates music, with rock, bolero, rumba, and ranchera elements woven throughout. She's a surrealist female icon and is totally worth your eyes and ears. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $30.

Roll out the red carpet, because a badass author is coming our way. Kim Hoover, a lawyer-turned-realtor-turned-writer is bringing her new book, Girl Squad, to Books & Books Sunday evening. The book tracks gal pals Cal and Rachel as they try to find Cal's missing mom, and an attraction between them blossoms along their journey. Your $25 donation includes a copy of the book. 6 p.m. Sunday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Donations of $25 accepted via eventbrite.com.