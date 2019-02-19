The Five Best Places to Watch the Oscars in South Florida This Sunday

“I’d like to thank the Academy” are six words you’ll hear over a dozen times during Sunday’s broadcast of the 91st Annual Academy Awards. But where will you be watching? Don’t spend Hollywood’s most glamorous night at home in your day-old leggings and Crocs. You know you’ve been looking for an excuse to wear your sequin dress from New Year’s Eve — it’s just begging to be taken out of your closet. Get red carpet ready and head to one of these five SoFlo spots on Sunday, February 24, to watch the Oscars with fellow cinephiles.

1. The Citadel. Fresh off its recent grand opening, the Citadel is hosting its first-ever Oscars viewing party. There will be raffles, prizes, drinks, and plenty of food. The event takes place on the venue's rooftop and is organized by the Polish Film Festival Miami (PFFM). 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30.

2. Miami Beach Cinematheque. Every year, Miami Beach Cinematheque hosts an Academy Awards viewing party. And, much like the parties in Los Angeles, this one is exclusive. Don’t fret; there’s still time to pay the $40 membership dues and join the Miami Beach Film Society so you can escort a guest to Sunday's festivities. Attire is casual and BYOB. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free for members.

3. CMX Cinema. Kick off CMX Cinema’s A Red Carpet Affair by arriving at the swanky theater in style and walking down a red carpet. Yes, your photo will be taken, and, yes, you will feel like a local celebrity. The Oscars broadcast will be shown on one of the theater’s large screens, and guests can expect games and giveaways throughout the night. The $35 per person ticket also includes two glasses of prosecco, one charcuterie board, and dessert. 5 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at CMX Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $35.

4. FilmGate Miami. This organization spends all year encouraging and inspiring Florida filmmakers to create, so naturally it’s hosting its very own Oscars Party. Celebrate the year in cinema surrounded by makers and shakers in the local industry. Who knows, you might be sipping a cocktail with the next Barry Jenkins. FilmGate is also discounting its membership prices $50 for party attendees. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at FilmGate, 168 SE First St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 or are free for members.

5. Hotsy-Totsy. With a hidden sidecar speakeasy, Hotsy-Totsy’s Oscars Party will feel like a trip back in time to the golden era of cinema. Grab your most glamorous feather boa and head to Harrison Street in Hollywood. Guests can win prizes for their Oscar predictions, and someone will be crowned best dressed before the night is over. Tickets include a glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres. 6 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Hotsy-Totsy Bar & Grill, 2032 Harrison St., Hollywood. Tickets cost $25.