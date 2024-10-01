Little River World's "Coolest" Places Ranking Sparks Online Debate

One of the most common reactions was concern about Little River going the way of Wynwood.
"Damn, they took Wynwood and now they're after Little River," one Reddit user said, while someone on Instagram echoed a similar sentiment: "Wynwood is just a corporate park now."
The comparison struck a chord with many Miamians, who've seen their beloved creative enclaves gradually replaced by big-box developments and luxury high-rises.
The subject of gentrification loomed large in the commentary. After all, being named one of the world's coolest neighborhoods can often be a double-edged sword.
"'Coolest'? I guess that means it's been successfully gentrified," quipped one Reddit user. On Instagram, another user wryly added, "Let's just make Florida City the cool spot since it's THAT much further away from future gentrification 🫠🫠🫠."
And in Miami fashion, there was no escaping the real estate conspiracies.
One Instagram user, probably wearing tinfoil as they typed, wrote, "Someone just paid the MNT to put out this article to bump up their property values. I guess it's time to finally sell off all this land that's been purchased up to condo developers." Listen, don't blame us for simply reporting the happenings.
The topic of rent increases came up (shocker), with another Instagram user proclaiming, "Rent just went up by 30% in Little River after the publishing of this article," an Instagram user speculated, while another predicted, "Give it a minute, they'll bulldoze, develop, and ruin it in no time."
One commenter even proposed protection for small businesses.
"Seems like now would be a good time to pass commercial rent protections for the small businesses and restaurants already in Little River," commented the Instagram user.
Then, there's the ongoing debate about Little River's relationship with Little Haiti. For many, the boundary is blurry, with some questioning whether Little River should be considered its distinct neighborhood.
"Haitians in Little Haiti beg to differ," one Reddit user responded, with another adding, "Eventually they will be pushed out. Little Haiti is the highest elevation in the city, so of course the rich fucks wanna move out the flood zones to there." Another Redditor said, "This is so funny because I always consider it to be a part of Little Haiti since it blended into each other."
Instagram also saw some heated debate over the historical context. One user wrote, "You mean Little Haiti 🇭🇹 don't try to rebrand it. It hasn't been known as Little River since the '60s. Everyone from Miami knows this part of Little Haiti as Uptown Little Haiti. I know because I grew up and went to school here."
Others took a broader view, connecting Little River's situation to the larger issue of gentrification in Miami, saying, "It's the same reason why Liberty City and Little Havana are getting gentrified too. Man, Miami ain't Miami like it used to be."
Some users weren't convinced by the hype at all. On Instagram, one user asked, "Other than the fact that it's relatively untouched—what's HIP or EDGY or INTERESTING about it? A couple galleries and three restaurants do NOT make a neighborhood. I don't get it." Over on Reddit, skepticism echoed with comments like, "'On Earth'... Yeah, okay." And another bluntly added, "'In the world'...hahahahahaha!!!!"
However, not all feedback was critical. Little River does have its fans.
"I looooove this area!!!!!" one enthusiastic Instagram user declared. Another highlighted Little River Studios, one of its hidden production gems, saying, "They have an amazing production studio there. I was amazed when I shot there."
For better or worse, Little River's rise is now in the global spotlight. While some see the designation as an ominous sign of the times, others are excited about the possibilities. Either way, Little River isn't just up-and-coming. It's arrived, and Miamians are watching closely to see what happens next. Check out more of the Instagram commentary below.