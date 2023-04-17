Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

LGBTQ

More Urgent and Political Than Ever: 29 Photos from Miami Beach Pride

April 17, 2023 12:21PM

Rep. Fabian Basabe got a cold reception at Miami Beach Pride.
Rep. Fabian Basabe got a cold reception at Miami Beach Pride. Photo by Carina Mask
On Sunday, April 16, Miami Beach Pride took over Ocean Drive for its annual parade and festival. With the Republican-controlled legislature in Tallahassee hellbent on attacking the LGBTQ community via a flurry of bills, this year's event felt more political than ever and a reminder that the first Pride event at Stonewall in New York City was a riot.

Even Rep. Fabian Basabe, who promised to support the LGBTQ during his campaign run, was in for a rude awakening as protesters jeered his presence at the event, feeling like he's gone against his word.
click to enlarge
Miami Beach Pride Parade made its way down Ocean Drive on April 16, 2023.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
"Trans is beautiful" was drawn across the chest of one Pride participant.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Pride spectators on Ocean Drive.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
A Pride participant holds up the rainbow flag.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
The enormous rainbow flag makes its way down Ocean Drive.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
A Pride participant twirls flags as he goes along Ocean Drive.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Underwear brand Andrew Christian
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectators at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectators at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Activists protested Rep. Fabian Basabe's appearance at Miami Beach Pride.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Rep. Fabian Basabe made his way down Ocean Drive.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Protesters at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Rep. Fabian Basabe at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectators and protestors at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Crowds jeered at Rep. Fabian Basabe.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Crowds jeered at Rep. Fabian Basabe.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Protestors at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectators with a sign that reads "Trans rights are human rights"
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectator with a Basabe "wanted' poster
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectators at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Even the Committee to Undermine the Carollo Klan (CUCK) made an appearance at Miami Beach Pride.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectator at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectator with a Basabe "wanted' poster
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Decked out and ready for Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Miami Beach Pride felt more political than usual this year.
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
Spectators at Miami Beach Pride
Photo by Carina Mask
click to enlarge
A reminder to "Say Gay" in Florida
Photo by Carina Mask
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Everyone's a Queen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation