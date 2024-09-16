 Miami Nightlife Photos: Young Miko, Ronaldinho, DJ Diesel | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Young Miko, Ronaldinho, DJ Diesel, and Others

Who did World Red Eye snap partying around town this week?
September 16, 2024
DJ Deisel
DJ Deisel World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Ronaldinho and Young Miko
World Red Eye

Ronaldinho and Young Miko at Gekkō

After her performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Young Miko, along with Ronaldinho, came by Gekkō to catch a post-concert vibe while guests soaked in the energy at the downtown hot spot.
click to enlarge
DJ Deisel
World Red Eye

DJ Diesel at LIV Saturdays

DJ Diesel took to the LIV stage as partygoers went wild on Saturday night.
click to enlarge
Adrian Edgard Rivera and Daniel Arturo Almeida
World Red Eye

Locust Projects' Fall 2024 Exhibition Openings

Locust Projects kicked off Miami's arts season on Saturday night with two immersive installations featuring artist duos. Hundreds gathered to celebrate in Locust's expansive Little River warehouse, including artists, collectors, arts patrons, and board members.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Museum of Graffiti presents the Grand Opening of the First U.S. Solo Exhibition of Artists Moses & Taps™, "Plastic Is Forever"

Moses & Taps™ are pioneers in a movement that defies easy categorization. The pair blend elements of urban art, graffiti, and conceptual performance.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Vale Celebrates a Decade of Growth With Tenth Location in Florida

Vale, led by CEO and founder Sunny Ilyas, celebrates a major milestone with the opening of its tenth Florida location in Delray Beach.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Sushi by Bou Wynwood Friends & Family

Sushi by Bou's friends and family night was full of friendly faces from the Sushi By Bou and Arlo teams.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz Fridays

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz was the spot to be on Friday night. Guests enjoyed live performances, light bites, and handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Omakase Cooking Class at Queen Miami Beach

Step into the world of sushi-making with Queen's exclusive omakase cooking class, curated by chef Kamakura.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sundays at Kiki on the River is the perfect place to close out the weekend. Dinner and a party is always a good time.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Guests entered Mayami, a paradise inspired by Tulum, where they enjoyed a Saturday night dinner party, bottle parades, and sick beats. They danced and enjoyed the impeccable vibes all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Partying at Hyde Beach is always a good time. From sipping handcrafted drinks and taking a dip in the pool, it's always a blast.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was an enchanting night at Boho House. Guests mingled in the outdoor courtyard, enjoying small bites and handcrafted cocktails as they danced the night away until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

Mynt on Friday was a full house. The club was packed with partygoers dancing and sipping on cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

It was a fun-filled Friday at Hyde Beach, where partygoers danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard, ordered endless bottle parades, and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.
