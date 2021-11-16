Eyes on Miami: Steve Aoki, Dalex, Ja Rule, and More

Claudine De Niro, Christina Getty, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Devon Aoki World Red Eye

Sam Nazarian and Patrick Goddard World Red Eye

David Grutman and Reilly Opelka World Red Eye

Vita Sidorkina-Morabito World Red Eye

Steve Aoki World Red Eye

Chris Paciello and Marc Megna World Red Eye

Ja Rule World Red Eye

Bonobo World Red Eye

Dalex World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesOn Sunday, November 7, Nue Life hosted a VIP welcome party for Wonderland, the largest psychedelic conference in the world with speakers like Mike Tyson, Lamar Odom, and top experts in this fast-growing industry. Nue Life is a Miami-based telehealth company offering a next-gen mental wellness solution by combining psychedelic therapies and technology.On Thursday night of November 4, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, introduced its newest enhancements to the rider experience: its signature bar, Mary Mary; innovative autonomous market called MRKT; and Citizens culinary center.On Sunday morning, renowned tennis coach Jimmy Bollettieri and professional tennis player Reilly Opelka gathered for David Grutman‘s private Terrordome tennis match, where Grutman and Opelka battled against each other all morning long.On November 3, fashion influencers and VIPs gathered at the historic, retro-fitted Vagabond Hotel Miami to celebrate the launch of the new Capittana pop-up store. Hosted by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, the event featured new styles from the brand, whose pop-up will last from November 1-15 at the Skep Room.It’s not a Steve Aoki party if it doesn’t involve cake being thrown! On Friday night, the iconic DJ put on a performance at Story that hyped up partygoers beyond belief as they danced and sang to his music until the early morning hours.On Thursday, November 4, Anatomy, Miami’s premier health and wellness brand, celebrated the opening of Anatomy Coconut Grove. Over 300 guests gathered at the 15,000-square-foot, sun-filled ground floor space in Regatta Harbour overlooking Biscayne Bay.Ja Rule threw it back to the 2000s on Saturday night when he took over E11even for a special late-night performance that partygoers couldn't get enough of.Bonobo brought all of the vibes to Wynwood on Friday night when he took over the decks at Oasis for a funky DJ set that had the crowd moving and grooving all night long.Dalex shut down LIV on Thursday night for their weekly Mentirosa party when he took to the stage to put on a heated performance that had all the Latinos in Miami going wild.All the girls in Miami were sayingon Wednesday night, as they headed to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for some midweek fun-filled with dancing, bottle parades, and good vibes.It was a heated night at Wynwood hotspot, Mayami, on Saturday as fire performers lit up the club and gave guests a show to remember.It was all a dream at BOHO House on Saturday night, as guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Cïaga in the whimsical atmosphere of the outdoor courtyard.Guests brought all the party vibes to Eme on Wednesday night, as they ordered endless bottle service and got lit to sounds by DJ Don Hot until the early morning hours.Sparks were flying at Bâoli on Wednesday night, as guests partied it up at the Miami Beach hot spot and let loose for the mid-week celebration.The weekend started off on a high note, as guests headed to the Gramercy on Friday for an evening of live entertainment, great food, and delicious hand-crafted cocktails to sip on.