Photos

Eyes on Miami: Steve Aoki, Dalex, Ja Rule, and More

November 16, 2021 11:13AM

Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Claudine De Niro, Christina Getty, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Devon Aoki - WORLD RED EYE
Claudine De Niro, Christina Getty, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Devon Aoki
World Red Eye

VIP Welcome Party for Microdose Wonderland hosted by Nue Life at Private Residence

On Sunday, November 7, Nue Life hosted a VIP welcome party for Wonderland, the largest psychedelic conference in the world with speakers like Mike Tyson, Lamar Odom, and top experts in this fast-growing industry. Nue Life is a Miami-based telehealth company offering a next-gen mental wellness solution by combining psychedelic therapies and technology.
Sam Nazarian and Patrick Goddard - WORLD RED EYE
Sam Nazarian and Patrick Goddard
World Red Eye

Opening Celebration of Citizens Miami at Brightline’s MiamiCentral Station

On Thursday night of November 4, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, introduced its newest enhancements to the rider experience: its signature bar, Mary Mary; innovative autonomous market called MRKT; and Citizens culinary center.
David Grutman and Reilly Opelka - WORLD RED EYE
David Grutman and Reilly Opelka
World Red Eye

David Grutman’s Terrordome featuring Reilly Opelka and Jimmy Bollettieri

On Sunday morning, renowned tennis coach Jimmy Bollettieri and professional tennis player Reilly Opelka gathered for David Grutman‘s private Terrordome tennis match, where Grutman and Opelka battled against each other all morning long.
Vita Sidorkina-Morabito - WORLD RED EYE
Vita Sidorkina-Morabito
World Red Eye

Capittana Pop-Up Store Launch hosted by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito at Vagabond Hotel Miami

On November 3, fashion influencers and VIPs gathered at the historic, retro-fitted Vagabond Hotel Miami to celebrate the launch of the new Capittana pop-up store. Hosted by Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, the event featured new styles from the brand, whose pop-up will last from November 1-15 at the Skep Room.
Steve Aoki - WORLD RED EYE
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at Story Fridays

It’s not a Steve Aoki party if it doesn’t involve cake being thrown! On Friday night, the iconic DJ put on a performance at Story that hyped up partygoers beyond belief as they danced and sang to his music until the early morning hours.
Chris Paciello and Marc Megna - WORLD RED EYE
Chris Paciello and Marc Megna
World Red Eye

Anatomy Coconut Grove’s Grand Opening Celebration

On Thursday, November 4, Anatomy, Miami’s premier health and wellness brand, celebrated the opening of Anatomy Coconut Grove. Over 300 guests gathered at the 15,000-square-foot, sun-filled ground floor space in Regatta Harbour overlooking Biscayne Bay.
Ja Rule - WORLD RED EYE
Ja Rule
World Red Eye

Ja Rule at E11even Saturdays

Ja Rule threw it back to the 2000s on Saturday night when he took over E11even for a special late-night performance that partygoers couldn't get enough of.
Bonobo - WORLD RED EYE
Bonobo
World Red Eye

Bonobo at the Oasis Wynwood

Bonobo brought all of the vibes to Wynwood on Friday night when he took over the decks at Oasis for a funky DJ set that had the crowd moving and grooving all night long.
Dalex - WORLD RED EYE
Dalex
World Red Eye

Dalex at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV

Dalex shut down LIV on Thursday night for their weekly Mentirosa party when he took to the stage to put on a heated performance that had all the Latinos in Miami going wild.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

She Calls Me Papi Wednesdays at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

All the girls in Miami were saying papi on Wednesday night, as they headed to Pilo’s Tequila Garden for some midweek fun-filled with dancing, bottle parades, and good vibes.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a heated night at Wynwood hotspot, Mayami, on Saturday as fire performers lit up the club and gave guests a show to remember.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

It was all a dream at BOHO House on Saturday night, as guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Cïaga in the whimsical atmosphere of the outdoor courtyard.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Glass House Wednesdays at Eme

Guests brought all the party vibes to Eme on Wednesday night, as they ordered endless bottle service and got lit to sounds by DJ Don Hot until the early morning hours.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Sparks were flying at Bâoli on Wednesday night, as guests partied it up at the Miami Beach hot spot and let loose for the mid-week celebration.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

The weekend started off on a high note, as guests headed to the Gramercy on Friday for an evening of live entertainment, great food, and delicious hand-crafted cocktails to sip on.
