    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others

World Red Eye | November 22, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Tuesday, November 12

Julia Marrero and Pamela Love
Pamela Love
World Red Eye

Pamela Love x Mayors Merrick Park Meet & Greet
Leading fine jewelry and timepiece retailer, Mayors, hosted an exclusive meet and greet with Miami-born and New York-based jewelry designer, Pamela Love in celebration of the brand’s one-of-a-kind capsule collection with the designer.

Wednesday, November 13

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Corporate Sponsors Preview Dinner at LaMuse Restaurant Inside Avant Gallery
PAMM treated its corporate sponsors for an intimate gathering and preview of LaMuse Restaurant’s new dinner service inside Avant Gallery.

Thursday, November 14

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

The Wolfsonian-FIU Celebrates Micky Wolfson's 80th Birthday and Exhibition Opening of "A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects"
The celebrated Wolfsonian founder Micky Wolfson’s 80th year and the opening of its new exhibition, "A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects."

Robyn Chauvin
Robyn Chauvin
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Hosts Kick-Off to Splendor in the Garden 2020
Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden celebrated the kick-off to the ninth-annual Splendor in the Garden 2020.

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

Taste 2019 at Hyde Beach Miami
On Thursday evening, guests participated in a culinary journey at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach featuring custom tastings, extravagant cuisine, and interactive demonstrations.

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

Rosario Holguin Launches Jewelry Collection at Alice + Olivia in Miami Design District
Alice + Olivia in Miami Design District hosted the exclusive Holiday capsule launch of the Colombian jewelry brand Rosario Holguin.

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

Pelé Soccer Lincoln Road Grand Opening
Pelé Soccer, a one-of-a-kind soccer retail experience founded by the legend himself, Pelé, celebrated the opening of its new Lincoln Road store.

Friday, November 15

Michael Bay, Cedric Gervais, David Grutman, Jessica Ledon, and David Guetta
Michael Bay, Cedric Gervais, David Grutman, Jessica Ledon, and David Guetta
World Red Eye

Michael Bay, David Guetta, and Cedric Gervais at Komodo Fridays
David Grutman’s Komodo is one of Miami’s most talked-about restaurants. Michael Bay, David Guetta, and Cedric Gervais enjoyed an intimate dinner on Friday night.

Luli Abascal and Santiago Estevez Barroso
Luli Abascal and Santiago Estevez Barroso
World Red Eye

Storia Flooring’s Grand Opening Celebration in Midtown Miami Showroom
The young couple Santiago Estevez Barroso and Luli Abascal started Storia Flooring four years ago, focusing on selling curated hardwood floors, porcelain tile, stones, and SPC.

The Betsy Hotel Hosts the Academy of American Poets & the Poetry Coalition With O, Miami at the Alley Pizzeria
World Red Eye

The Betsy Hotel Hosts the Academy of American Poets & the Poetry Coalition With O, Miami at the Alley Pizzeria
The Betsy was recently the host hotel for an annual convening of the top 30 poetry organizations in the U.S., in partnership with the O, Miami Poetry Festival, which calls the Betsy its home base and has an office on the property.

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

The Surfrider Foundation Miami Transformed Nikki Beach
Guests gathered on Friday evening at Nikki Beach Miami as the Surfrider Foundation celebrated a tropical evening highlighting and celebrating local environmental game-changers who protect what we love — our oceans, beaches, and waves.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
World Red Eye

Playing for Change Gala at Faena Forum
Award-winning foundation Playing For Change hosted their inaugural gala in Miami at Faena Forum.

Ariadna Gutierrez
Ariadna Gutierrez
World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates November Issue with Cover Star Ariadna Gutiérrez at Rácket
Ocean Drive celebrated its November issue release with cover star Ariadna Gutiérrez at Rácket.

Ian Fichman
Ian Fichman
World Red Eye

Red, the Steakhouse Miami Beach and Zenith Art and Fashion Host Link Exhibition Preview Link, an on-going exhibition curated by Zenith Art and Fashion at Red, the Steakhouse Miami Beach.

Antonio Martucci, Adam Sosnick, and Kris Humphries
Antonio Martucci, Adam Sosnick, and Kris Humphries
World Red Eye

Kris Humphries at Wall Fridays
Kris Humphries was spotted partying it up this weekend in Miami. Of course, he had to hit up his favorite club Wall on Friday night.

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

E11even Saturdays
E11even pulled out all the stops on Saturday night with its incredible E11even theatrics performance, keeping the crowd entertained with its aerial tricks.

Saturday, November 16

David Einhorn and Zion
David Einhorn and Zion
World Red Eye

Zion at Papi Steak Saturdays
Guests at Papi Steak were celebrating the weekend, including Zion who made a surprise stop at the Miami Beach restaurant.

Afro B and Michael Blackson
Afro B and Michael Blackson
World Red Eye

Michael Blackson and Afro B at Story Saturdays
Michael Blackson and Afro B shut down Story on Saturday night when they took over the club and were spotted on stage living it up.

Phil and Orianne Collins and Eddie Leal
Phil and Orianne Collins and Eddie Leal
World Red Eye

Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation Hosts Fifth-Annual Gala to Help Children Pursue their Dreams at the Moore Building
Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation celebrated its fifth-annual gala at the historic Moore Building in Miami’s Design District on November 16.

Craig Robins
Craig Robins
World Red Eye

Locust Projects’ 21st-Anniversary Benefit Dinner
Locust Projects welcomed an intimate gathering of Miami’s top collectors and arts patrons for its 21st-anniversary benefit dinner honoring Craig Robins and his role in supporting Locust Projects’ ten-year history in the Miami Design District and celebrating Trenton Doyle Hancock and his new exhibition.

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

Culture Club Members Cocktail at ICA Miami
ICA Miami’s Culture Club members received an intimate tour of world-renowned artist Sterling Ruby’s first museum survey and a sneak peek of Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins.

Sunday, November 17

Meg Daly
Meg Daly
World Red Eye

Sunday Tour With the Underline
Friends of the Underline welcomed guests to the penthouse at Rise at Brickell City Centre for a Sunday brunch sponsored by Swire, Indulge Magazine, and flavor-infused Fun Wines.

Miguel and Jermaine Dupri
Miguel and Jermaine Dupri
World Red Eye

Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Bow Wow, Miguel, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Rico Love, and Mack Maine at LIV On Sunday
LIV On Sunday brought out all the rappers: Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Bow Wow, Miguel, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Rico Love, and Mack Maine kept the party alive behind the DJ booth.

Monday, November 18

Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others
World Red Eye

Rock the Mic at Faena Theater
Rock the Mic at Faena Theater partnered with the Institute of Financial Wellness for the Arts (IFWA) on Monday to celebrate Miami’s entertainment industry.

Antonio Bachour
Antonio Bachour
World Red Eye

Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Macaron Master Class with Award-Winning Chef Antonio Bachour
James Beard-winning chef Antonio Bachour welcomed Faena Rose members into his Coral Gables kitchen for an intimate, hands-on macaron-making master class.

Tuesday, November 19

Palihouse X Jamie's Rescue Adoption
World Red Eye

Palihouse X Jamie’s Rescue Adoption
Palihouse Miami Beach partnered with Jamie’s Rescue for a puppy adoption event. The event was a huge success raising almost a thousand dollars and all of the puppies and even their mom were adopted!

David Grutman and Pharrell Williams
David Grutman and Pharrell Williams
World Red Eye

Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Jeff Soffer, Cedric Gervais, and Phil Goldfarb Surprise FIU Students at David Grutman’s FIU Class
David Grutman transformed his world-famous nightclub LIV into a classroom as he continued his position as Professor of a seven-week course at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Wednesday, November 20

DJ Nano and Jamie Foxx
DJ Nano and Jamie Foxx
World Red Eye

Jamie Foxx at Girls Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell
Jamie Foxx blamed it on the alcohol last night as he was spotted partying at one of his favorite clubs, Rockwell.

