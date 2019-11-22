Eyes on Miami: Pharrell Williams, Phil Collins, Jaime Foxx, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Tuesday, November 12

Pamela Love x Mayors Merrick Park Meet & Greet

Leading fine jewelry and timepiece retailer, Mayors, hosted an exclusive meet and greet with Miami-born and New York-based jewelry designer, Pamela Love in celebration of the brand’s one-of-a-kind capsule collection with the designer.

Wednesday, November 13

Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Corporate Sponsors Preview Dinner at LaMuse Restaurant Inside Avant Gallery

PAMM treated its corporate sponsors for an intimate gathering and preview of LaMuse Restaurant’s new dinner service inside Avant Gallery.

Thursday, November 14

The Wolfsonian-FIU Celebrates Micky Wolfson's 80th Birthday and Exhibition Opening of "A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects"

The celebrated Wolfsonian founder Micky Wolfson’s 80th year and the opening of its new exhibition, "A Universe of Things: Micky Wolfson Collects."

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Hosts Kick-Off to Splendor in the Garden 2020

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden celebrated the kick-off to the ninth-annual Splendor in the Garden 2020.

Taste 2019 at Hyde Beach Miami

On Thursday evening, guests participated in a culinary journey at SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach featuring custom tastings, extravagant cuisine, and interactive demonstrations.

Rosario Holguin Launches Jewelry Collection at Alice + Olivia in Miami Design District

Alice + Olivia in Miami Design District hosted the exclusive Holiday capsule launch of the Colombian jewelry brand Rosario Holguin.

Pelé Soccer Lincoln Road Grand Opening

Pelé Soccer, a one-of-a-kind soccer retail experience founded by the legend himself, Pelé, celebrated the opening of its new Lincoln Road store.

Friday, November 15

Michael Bay, David Guetta, and Cedric Gervais at Komodo Fridays

David Grutman’s Komodo is one of Miami’s most talked-about restaurants. Michael Bay, David Guetta, and Cedric Gervais enjoyed an intimate dinner on Friday night.

Storia Flooring’s Grand Opening Celebration in Midtown Miami Showroom

The young couple Santiago Estevez Barroso and Luli Abascal started Storia Flooring four years ago, focusing on selling curated hardwood floors, porcelain tile, stones, and SPC.

The Betsy Hotel Hosts the Academy of American Poets & the Poetry Coalition With O, Miami at the Alley Pizzeria

The Betsy was recently the host hotel for an annual convening of the top 30 poetry organizations in the U.S., in partnership with the O, Miami Poetry Festival, which calls the Betsy its home base and has an office on the property.

The Surfrider Foundation Miami Transformed Nikki Beach

Guests gathered on Friday evening at Nikki Beach Miami as the Surfrider Foundation celebrated a tropical evening highlighting and celebrating local environmental game-changers who protect what we love — our oceans, beaches, and waves.

Playing for Change Gala at Faena Forum

Award-winning foundation Playing For Change hosted their inaugural gala in Miami at Faena Forum.

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates November Issue with Cover Star Ariadna Gutiérrez at Rácket

Ocean Drive celebrated its November issue release with cover star Ariadna Gutiérrez at Rácket.

Link, an on-going exhibition curated by Zenith Art and Fashion at Red, the Steakhouse Miami Beach.

Kris Humphries at Wall Fridays

Kris Humphries was spotted partying it up this weekend in Miami. Of course, he had to hit up his favorite club Wall on Friday night.

E11even Saturdays

E11even pulled out all the stops on Saturday night with its incredible E11even theatrics performance, keeping the crowd entertained with its aerial tricks.

Saturday, November 16

Zion at Papi Steak Saturdays

Guests at Papi Steak were celebrating the weekend, including Zion who made a surprise stop at the Miami Beach restaurant.

Michael Blackson and Afro B at Story Saturdays

Michael Blackson and Afro B shut down Story on Saturday night when they took over the club and were spotted on stage living it up.

Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation Hosts Fifth-Annual Gala to Help Children Pursue their Dreams at the Moore Building

Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation celebrated its fifth-annual gala at the historic Moore Building in Miami’s Design District on November 16.

Locust Projects’ 21st-Anniversary Benefit Dinner

Locust Projects welcomed an intimate gathering of Miami’s top collectors and arts patrons for its 21st-anniversary benefit dinner honoring Craig Robins and his role in supporting Locust Projects’ ten-year history in the Miami Design District and celebrating Trenton Doyle Hancock and his new exhibition.

Culture Club Members Cocktail at ICA Miami

ICA Miami’s Culture Club members received an intimate tour of world-renowned artist Sterling Ruby’s first museum survey and a sneak peek of Yayoi Kusama’s All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins.

Sunday, November 17

Sunday Tour With the Underline

Friends of the Underline welcomed guests to the penthouse at Rise at Brickell City Centre for a Sunday brunch sponsored by Swire, Indulge Magazine, and flavor-infused Fun Wines.

Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Bow Wow, Miguel, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Rico Love, and Mack Maine at LIV On Sunday

LIV On Sunday brought out all the rappers: Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Bow Wow, Miguel, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Rico Love, and Mack Maine kept the party alive behind the DJ booth.

Monday, November 18

Rock the Mic at Faena Theater

Rock the Mic at Faena Theater partnered with the Institute of Financial Wellness for the Arts (IFWA) on Monday to celebrate Miami’s entertainment industry.

Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Macaron Master Class with Award-Winning Chef Antonio Bachour

James Beard-winning chef Antonio Bachour welcomed Faena Rose members into his Coral Gables kitchen for an intimate, hands-on macaron-making master class.

Tuesday, November 19

Palihouse X Jamie’s Rescue Adoption

Palihouse Miami Beach partnered with Jamie’s Rescue for a puppy adoption event. The event was a huge success raising almost a thousand dollars and all of the puppies and even their mom were adopted!

Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Jeff Soffer, Cedric Gervais, and Phil Goldfarb Surprise FIU Students at David Grutman’s FIU Class

David Grutman transformed his world-famous nightclub LIV into a classroom as he continued his position as Professor of a seven-week course at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Wednesday, November 20

Jamie Foxx at Girls Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell

Jamie Foxx blamed it on the alcohol last night as he was spotted partying at one of his favorite clubs, Rockwell.