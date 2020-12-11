Eyes on Miami: Pharrell, Elle Macpherson, Cedric Gervais, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

For the occasion of Miami Art Week, The Gallery at Seaspice presented a special exhibition called “Art Remedy,” which will run from December 3-January, 2021, at 600 NW Fifth St. The exhibit will present more than 15 local and international artists, with select works from the 55 Project and GBG Arts. Art Remedy aims to convey the importance of creating healthy spaces with controlled access so that visitors can enjoy the healing experience that art offers while offering a platform for local and international artists to flourish.

Pharrell was spotted at Design Miami/ Podium with Craig Robins and Tina Brehon on December 3 checking out the ongoing exhibition in the Miami Design District.

Shiva Safai and Niels Houweling were spotted in the Miami Design District on December 4. The couple stopped by the brand new Stone Island store after lunch at Le Jardinier while also checking out some of the art galleries exhibiting their works for Miami Art Week.

Located in the vibrant Miami Design District, Ximena Kavalekas announces the opening of its retail space. Ximena Kavalekas, named after its creative director and designer, is a Miami-based luxury handbag and accessories brand made in Italy. This retail space will immerse the customer into the XK world with an unparalleled shopping experience.

Bebito’s, Jason Odio’s beloved South Beach Cuban-American Cafe, will be hosting a three-weekend series pop-up in partnership with Chef Louie Estrada of famed New York ventanita My Cuban Spot that commenced December 5th and will do the next two Saturdays. Celebrated by The New York Times for the classic sandwich “The Boss,” My Cuban Spot has been heralded as the best Cuban sandwiches in New York. Chef Estrada, a Miami native and longtime friend of Odio, is also a familiar face as recent competitor and guest judge on “Chopped” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Sweetgreen, the seasonal restaurant with the mission of connecting people to real food, expanded into Miami with the opening of its Coral Gables store on December 4. Following Coral Gables, Sweetgreen will also open restaurants in the Coconut Grove, Wynwood, and Sunset Harbour neighborhoods of Miami in early 2021.

Artist Jonlouis Gonzalez and Gallery Director at ReEnvision Art Gallery Victor Llaguno partnered to create a private multi-curated experience of fine art, space exploration, and cuisine, featuring astronaut Nicole Stott in support of the Space for Art Foundation. This exhibition, titled “Uninterrupted,” was created as a challenge against the canceling of Art Basel 2020 – confirming that you cannot cancel artists. The art must go on. 35 special guests gathered to experience the evening and the collection of pieces resulting in a sold-out show.

Museum of Graffiti opened its doors in December 2019, a few short months before the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite the pandemic, this local gem did not miss a beat. The museum reopened for Art Week with an updated "Style Masters" exhibition and two solo shows: LA2’s "Eye Candy" and "Biscayne World, The Art of Ahol Sniffs Glue. "Local and visiting artists gathered at the Museum in celebration of the anniversary with their blackbooks in hand for an outdoor drink-and-draw sponsored by Artistic Science, Veza Sur, Liquid Death, and Racket.

Bal Harbour Shops ACCESS Membership and Rewards Program presented “ACCESS Al Fresco,” a lovely lunch and fashion presentation by Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops. ACCESS Members and their guests (new members) enjoyed a social distanced afternoon in the Center Courtyard at Bal Harbour Shops. Le Zoo and Carpaccio prepared exquisite cuisine for the guests, who dined at the restaurants’ placed tables while witnessing the stunning collection on the fashion runway curated by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson stopped by Design Miami/ Podium with Craig Robins on December 5 to check out the ongoing exhibition in the Miami Design District.

Keeping Art Week alive, Miami based artist — RKP (Robert K. Posner) was the featured artist at the “Love Sensation — Art Week Celebration," produced by Jake Resnicow at James Gardner’s Gitano Miami Rooftop at The Casa Faena Hotel. Over the course of 6 hours, the event drew hundreds of guests to this outdoor venue. The exhibition will be up from December to January 2021, so be sure to make time to have a look and enjoy a signature cocktail while enjoying tropical ocean breezes under the stars.

In celebration of Miami Art Week, TheArsenale held a panel discussion with Eric Rice, Founder of Raesr, an electric supercar builder; photographer RioCam, and TheArsenale founder, Patrice Meignan. The discussion was led by Elo, founder of Miami SuperCar Rooms, and can be streamed on TheArseanle.com. Guests listened to tunes by Pirate Stereo and Charlie Chill as guests shopped TheArsenale’s new apparel collection and timepieces from Rebellion while sipping handcrafted cocktails by Drake’s Vodka.

Socialite Libbie Mugrabi celebrated Miami Art Week alongside titans of the art world at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida on Thursday evening. In the hotel’s upstairs restaurant, Pao by Paul Qui, artists, gallery owners, and columnists enjoyed a three-course dinner of modern Asian cuisine as trance music pulsed throughout the room.

On Saturday evening, guests gathered at CITCO in Miami Design District for an exclusive look at "Art & Design," a collective exhibition curated by Gloria Porcella from Galleria Ca’ d’Oro. The 2,600-square-foot structure displays several of CITCO’s original projects and the Design Collection, which features pieces crafted in collaboration with Zaha Hadid, Arik Levy, Norman Foster, and other distinguished designers. Gloria Porcella enriched the splendid showroom with works of art by established international artists such as Alfredo Rapetti Mogol, Ewa Bathelier, Massimo Catalani, and Yul Vazquez.

World-renowned street artist Alec Monopoly partnered with David Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn on Thursday, December 3, for a special Miami Art Week Dinner at Miami Beach hotspot Papi Steak. The exclusive dinner supported Style Saves, a nonprofit that provides students with school uniforms, supplies, clothes for major events, and much more — all with the mission to give students the self-confidence and assurance they need to succeed, both academically and personally.

Galore and the Miami DDA partnered to bring a night of music and fashion to historic Flagler street with an open-air runway show by the Blonds and performances from Ivy Queen, Mariah Angeliq, and Vikina.

Patrons from the Bass Museum of Art had a chance to privately tour the "America(s)" themed exhibition, led by Design Miami/ global exhibitions director Jillian Choi.

Published to coincide with his latest exhibition, Miami icon Ahol Sniffs Glue released a new book, Biscayne World: The Art of Ahol Sniffs Glue, exclusively available at the Museum of Graffiti. The artist held a signing of the first edition of the book, limited to 100 copies. The book is packed with mesmerizing illustrations that help us get to understand the man behind Miami’s most famous eyeballs. The book also provides a close-up into Ahol’s work ethic and how his drawings demonstrate a love for the people of Miami and for humanity — scabs, bullet holes, dirty clothes, and all.

On Tuesday, December 1, the MarisRaffa Experience returned to Miami with its fall edition. The exclusive event, which took place at the trendy Joia Beach, was the first of three that will happen over the next year. Commanded by interior designer Maris Raffa, the MarisRaffa Experience – Fall Edition aimed to equip professionals and entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to grow in the current market.

Villa Azur welcomed back the return of its infamous weekly Thursday Night dinner party, combining the factors of dining, entertainment, art, and music into one. Villa Azur features greeters in glamorous costume, a live saxophonist, and music vibes by resident DJ Stephan M. As a special edition of Miami Art Week 2020, Villa Azur presented in collaboration with Markowicz Fine Art Gallery artist J.Leo; “Corps Pour Elles,” a stunning limited edition print by J. Léo hanging on the walls at Villa Azur. Also, an emerging Miami-based abstract pop artist; Kazzx. International DJ Cedric Gervais was also spotted celebrating with friends at the restaurant.

NovelaWatch Collectors Club joined forces with Barnes International Realty in the Miami unveiling of the F.P. Journe Astronomic Souveraine, the most complex watch F.P. Journe has ever created. The great reveal was held at an intimate gathering at Bar Journe. On hand were select members of the NovelaWatch Collectors Club and Barnes’ guests and passionate watch collectors. Guests enjoyed champagne, negronis, pata negra, caviar, decadent hors d’oeuvres, and also browsed the other latest timepieces from F.P. Journe.

Itamae is a Nikkei-inspired restaurant by chefs Valerie, Nando, and Fernando Chang in Miami Design District. Fusing Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavors, this restaurant is already a crowd favorite.

South Florida’s own Deborah Cox will perform her first-ever holiday show on Saturday, December 19. The star singer and actress will deliver chart-topping hits and seasonal favorites during I’ll Be Home for Christmas, a concert she has created especially for the Arsht Center.

Everyone at the Wharf was in the holiday spirit, as they celebrated the first Friday of the month with riverside drinks and food.