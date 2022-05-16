Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Max Verstappen, Olivia Culpo, Bryan Cranston, Kathryn Hahn, and Others

May 16, 2022 9:00AM

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Candice Swanepoel and Martha Graeff - WORLD RED EYE
Candice Swanepoel and Martha Graeff
World Red Eye
The Bazaar for Good Supported by Biossance

The Bazaar for Good, supported by Biossance, took place at the Miami Design District on May 5, raising 420k. The event consists of a shopping experience that brings the community together to do good, like no other.
click to enlarge Olivia Culpo - WORLD RED EYE
Olivia Culpo
World Red Eye
Olivia Culpo Hosts Dinner at Swan

Olivia Culpo hosted her birthday dinner at Miami Design District’s hottest spot, Swan Miami. Where she celebrated and dined with Christian McCaffrey and all her closest friends and family.
click to enlarge Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston - WORLD RED EYE
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
World Red Eye

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul at the Key Club

On Saturday, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got behind the bat at the Key Club in Coconut Grove, where guests got to taste the famous actors’ handcrafted cocktails and enjoy the lively atmosphere.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

F1 Race After-Party x the Alexander Team

Tal and Oren Alexander hosted a Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix after party at their private residence on Miami Beach. Guests sipped on Tequila Don Julio 1942, Haig Club, Mamitas, and Armand de Brignac’s newest champagne, Ace of Spades.
click to enlarge Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas - WORLD RED EYE
Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas
World Red Eye

Carillon Hosts Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen Private Sunset Soiree

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort hosted a private ocean view sunset soiree for the Alfa Romeo F1 team Orlen. Alfa Romeo F1 team Orlen drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, along with CEO and Team Principal, Mr. Frédéric Vasseur were in attendance. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Cruz, light bites, and libations provided by Oath Gin and Whistle Pig Whiskey.
click to enlarge David Beckham, Maverick Carter, James Corden, and LeBron James - WORLD RED EYE
David Beckham, Maverick Carter, James Corden, and LeBron James
World Red Eye

American Express Presents Carbone Beach by Major Food Group

On Friday, May 6, Major Food Group hosted the second evening of American Express Presents Carbone Beach, and it did not disappoint. The event’s red carpet welcomed a bevy of celebrities, including David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter, David Fizdale, Michael Bay, Larsa Pippen, Damson Idris, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, Jorge and Laura Posada, and Fabolous.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Williams Racing Team at F1 Miami

Ready, set, go...Formula 1 weekend was underway as Hollywood has descended on Miami. Celebrities, including Kathryn Hahn, James Marsden, Anna Chlumsky, JC Chasez, and Ant Anstead, were seen in the Williams Racing garage to watch the nail-biting qualifying session.
Kathryn Hahn and James Marsden - WORLD RED EYE
Kathryn Hahn and James Marsden
World Red Eye

Williams Racing Miami Grand Prix Opening Party

To mark the first-ever Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 team Williams Racing hosted a glamorous welcome party at The Villa Casa Casuarina on South Beach, the former Versace Mansion where Gianni Versace lived.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Heineken F1 Launch Party at Cerveceria La Tropical

The Heineken F1 opening party at Cerveceria La Tropical was a great event. VIP guests and partners sampled over ten cervezas produced locally in Wynwood, such as the brewery’s iconic La Tropical Ambar Lager, Nativo Key Suave IPA, and TropiFlaca Light Lager.
click to enlarge Diplo and Brad Melshenker - WORLD RED EYE
Diplo and Brad Melshenker
World Red Eye

710 Labs Miami Launch Party

710 Labs is an award-winning multi-state cannabis brand obsessed with making the richest flavored, organic, small-batch cannabis on the planet. It hand-selects and hunts exotic cultivars from the most renowned breeders.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

The Electric Feel Miami Grand Prix Lounge Presented by Belvedere Vodka

Guests attended a private experience at the vinyl listening lounge Dante’s HiFi.
click to enlarge Gunna - WORLD RED EYE
Gunna
World Red Eye

Gunna, Future, and Cash at Story x Tao

Description: Gunna took over the stage on Saturday at Tao’s takeover of Story where he gave a performance no one will ever forget. Future and Cash hung in VIP as partygoers danced the night away and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge Gino LoPinto and Tiësto - WORLD RED EYE
Gino LoPinto and Tiësto
World Red Eye

Tiësto and David Guetta at E11even Sundays

Tiësto was warmly welcome back to Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, E11even, where he took over the decks and played a killer set! David Guetta was hanging out in VIP as partygoers danced under the "Red Lights," all night long.
Max Verstappen and Martin Garrix - WORLD RED EYE
Max Verstappen and Martin Garrix
World Red Eye

Max Verstappen, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Drew Taggart, and Loud Luxury at Story x Tao

Martin Garrix took over the stage for the last night of Tao x Story, where the Formula 1 winner Max Verstappen went to celebrate his victory with DJs Zedd, Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers, and Loud Luxury. Partygoers were ending the weekend with a bang as they danced under the neon lights and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge Nas - WORLD RED EYE
Nas
World Red Eye

Nas at Rácket Saturdays

On Saturday, partygoers made their way to Rácket, where the room was packed from wall to wall. Nas made an appearance and was seen ordering endless bottle parades and hanging with his crew in VIP.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Fridays

Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde for a fun-filled night. Bottles were popping, and guests were dancing as they celebrated Saturday night the right way until the early morning.
Quavo - WORLD RED EYE
Quavo
World Red Eye

Quavo, Karrueche, and Damson Idris at Kiki on the River

Quavo, Karrueche, and Damson Idris were spotted ordering endless bottle parades at Kiki on the River on Monday night. Partygoers celebrated the beginning of the week with a bang as they danced to the sick beats provided by DJ UnoMas.
click to enlarge DJ Mario Duran and Farina - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Mario Duran and Farina
World Red Eye

Farina at XXIII Club Fridays

On Friday, partygoers made their way to XXIII Club for an epic night they will never forget! Farina made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging out behind the DJ booth alongside DJ Mario Duran where she gave a memorable performance.
click to enlarge Meduza - WORLD RED EYE
Meduza
World Red Eye

Miami Race Nights at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Day 1

To celebrate Formula 1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, BleauLive at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in partnership with the Creative and Capture Studios and coproduced by unKommon events, hosted Miami Race Nights, a three-night, star-studded beachside music experience with performances by Claptone, Meduza and Vintage Culture with an opening set by Korolova; Calvin Harris with DJ Ruckus and Plastik Funk; David Guetta with Loud Luxury and Morten; and more.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Description: The weekend began early at Villa Azur‘s iconic Thursday night dinner parties. Guests enjoyed Mediterranean cuisine and handcrafted cocktails as they danced the night away.
Daisy Delgado and Kristina Valdes - WORLD RED EYE
Daisy Delgado and Kristina Valdes
World Red Eye
Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Mayami where they were transported into an ancient Mayan civilization filled with endless bottle parades and iconic beats provided by DJ Jeff.
