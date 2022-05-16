Eyes on Miami: Max Verstappen, Olivia Culpo, Bryan Cranston, Kathryn Hahn, and Others

Candice Swanepoel and Martha Graeff World Red Eye

New TimesThe Bazaar for Good, supported by Biossance, took place at the Miami Design District on May 5, raising 420k. The event consists of a shopping experience that brings the community together to do good, like no other.Olivia Culpo hosted her birthday dinner at Miami Design District’s hottest spot, Swan Miami. Where she celebrated and dined with Christian McCaffrey and all her closest friends and family.On Saturday, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got behind the bat at the Key Club in Coconut Grove, where guests got to taste the famous actors’ handcrafted cocktails and enjoy the lively atmosphere.Tal and Oren Alexander hosted a Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix after party at their private residence on Miami Beach. Guests sipped on Tequila Don Julio 1942, Haig Club, Mamitas, and Armand de Brignac’s newest champagne, Ace of Spades.Carillon Miami Wellness Resort hosted a private ocean view sunset soiree for the Alfa Romeo F1 team Orlen. Alfa Romeo F1 team Orlen drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, along with CEO and Team Principal, Mr. Frédéric Vasseur were in attendance. Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Cruz, light bites, and libations provided by Oath Gin and Whistle Pig Whiskey.On Friday, May 6, Major Food Group hosted the second evening of American Express Presents Carbone Beach, and it did not disappoint. The event’s red carpet welcomed a bevy of celebrities, including David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter, David Fizdale, Michael Bay, Larsa Pippen, Damson Idris, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Genie Bouchard, Jorge and Laura Posada, and Fabolous.Ready, set, go...Formula 1 weekend was underway as Hollywood has descended on Miami. Celebrities, including Kathryn Hahn, James Marsden, Anna Chlumsky, JC Chasez, and Ant Anstead, were seen in the Williams Racing garage to watch the nail-biting qualifying session.To mark the first-ever Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 team Williams Racing hosted a glamorous welcome party at The Villa Casa Casuarina on South Beach, the former Versace Mansion where Gianni Versace lived.The Heineken F1 opening party at Cerveceria La Tropical was a great event. VIP guests and partners sampled over ten cervezas produced locally in Wynwood, such as the brewery’s iconic La Tropical Ambar Lager, Nativo Key Suave IPA, and TropiFlaca Light Lager.710 Labs is an award-winning multi-state cannabis brand obsessed with making the richest flavored, organic, small-batch cannabis on the planet. It hand-selects and hunts exotic cultivars from the most renowned breeders.Guests attended a private experience at the vinyl listening lounge Dante’s HiFi.Description: Gunna took over the stage on Saturday at Tao’s takeover of Story where he gave a performance no one will ever forget. Future and Cash hung in VIP as partygoers danced the night away and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.Tiësto was warmly welcome back to Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, E11even, where he took over the decks and played a killer set! David Guetta was hanging out in VIP as partygoers danced under the "Red Lights," all night long.Martin Garrix took over the stage for the last night of Tao x Story, where the Formula 1 winner Max Verstappen went to celebrate his victory with DJs Zedd, Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers, and Loud Luxury. Partygoers were ending the weekend with a bang as they danced under the neon lights and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.On Saturday, partygoers made their way to Rácket, where the room was packed from wall to wall. Nas made an appearance and was seen ordering endless bottle parades and hanging with his crew in VIP.Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde for a fun-filled night. Bottles were popping, and guests were dancing as they celebrated Saturday night the right way until the early morning.Quavo, Karrueche, and Damson Idris were spotted ordering endless bottle parades at Kiki on the River on Monday night. Partygoers celebrated the beginning of the week with a bang as they danced to the sick beats provided by DJ UnoMas.On Friday, partygoers made their way to XXIII Club for an epic night they will never forget! Farina made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging out behind the DJ booth alongside DJ Mario Duran where she gave a memorable performance.To celebrate Formula 1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, BleauLive at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in partnership with the Creative and Capture Studios and coproduced by unKommon events, hosted Miami Race Nights, a three-night, star-studded beachside music experience with performances by Claptone, Meduza and Vintage Culture with an opening set by Korolova; Calvin Harris with DJ Ruckus and Plastik Funk; David Guetta with Loud Luxury and Morten; and more.Description: The weekend began early at Villa Azur‘s iconic Thursday night dinner parties. Guests enjoyed Mediterranean cuisine and handcrafted cocktails as they danced the night away.Partygoers headed to Mayami where they were transported into an ancient Mayan civilization filled with endless bottle parades and iconic beats provided by DJ Jeff.