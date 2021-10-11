Eyes on Miami: Lamar Odom, Wale, Nas, Maria Tash, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesHarry’s Pizzeria Miami Beach is James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz’s first Miami Beach outpost of his locally loved eatery, just steps away from iconic Lincoln Road. The 2,500-square-foot space, complete with a full communal horseshoe bar, accommodates 80 diners indoors and offers seating at its breezy outdoor patio.Miami notables and influencers joined founder Maria Tash at a cocktail event to celebrate the luxury piercing brand’s new location in Bal Harbour Shops.Hip-hop royalty, Nas, took over E11even on Sunday night for an epic celebration for his newest album drop, King’s Disease II.Lumas, the world-renowned art purveyor with galleries in global cities such as Berlin, London, Paris, and New York, celebrated the opening of its 25th location in Miami on Thursday night, further adding to the Magic City’s growing arts and culture landscape.It was all about the party life at Vendôme on Monday night, as Flo Rida was spotted at the South Beach nightclub turning up like it was the weekend.Wale brought the party to LIV on Friday night, as he took over the stage and hyped up the crowd to the max with his performance. The Deux Twins and DJ Don Hot also killed it in the DJ booth, making it the perfect start to the weekend madness ahead.Story popped off on Saturday night as the crowd partied and danced to DJ Don Hot’s fire set, while Lamar Odom joined in on the fun and made a special appearance at the club.In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Miami Design District hosted the sixth annual Fashion Strikes Cancer event to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The District inaugurated the events with the annual lighting of their Fly’s Eye Dome in Palm Court.The weekend started early on Thursday night as live performers and sounds from DJ Don Hot set the tone for another great evening at South Beach’s newest nightlife destination, Sushi Fly Chicken.Tea Room hosted its third monthly Crème de la Crème party with Miami Beach restaurants Byblos and Meet Dalia. Crème de la Crème is a monthly, invite-only party at Tea Room curated and hosted by Carlos Grotewold and Sebastian Ortiz; a behind closed doors gathering for their closest and most loyal clients and industry leaders.On Saturday night guests enjoyed dinner and drinks at BOHO House, where Robert Rocca took control over the decks and got everyone moving and grooving around the idyllic outdoor courtyard.Things were heating up at El Santo on Friday night, as partygoers came out to play at the hottest bar on Calle Ocho.In his exhibition “Wild Altar,” Magnus Sodamin builds monuments to the Spoonbill, Heron, Anhinga. The artist’s tufted tapestry sculptures become totems of the wilderness, deifying the bird, fetishizing its avian characteristics, and canonizing its habitat as holy land. World Red Eye met up with Magnus Sodamin at the opening reception of “Wild Altar” at Dot Fiftyone Gallery to get a first look at the exhibition and discuss the process behind bringing it to life.Partygoers put on their captain hats and headed to Kiki on the River on Sunday night for a fun-filled dinner party full of table dancing, bottle parades, and delicious cuisine.The Gramercy had guests feeling all the weekend vibes on Friday night, as a live trumpet performer and dancers kept everyone entertained while they sipped on handcrafted cocktails and enjoyed a delicious dinner.