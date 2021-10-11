Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Lamar Odom, Wale, Nas, Maria Tash, and Others

October 11, 2021 11:13AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Harry’s Pizzeria Miami Beach Grand Opening

Harry’s Pizzeria Miami Beach is James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz’s first Miami Beach outpost of his locally loved eatery, just steps away from iconic Lincoln Road. The 2,500-square-foot space, complete with a full communal horseshoe bar, accommodates 80 diners indoors and offers seating at its breezy outdoor patio.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Maria Tash Opens First Miami Location at Bal Harbour Shops

Miami notables and influencers joined founder Maria Tash at a cocktail event to celebrate the luxury piercing brand’s new location in Bal Harbour Shops.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Nas at E11even Sundays

Hip-hop royalty, Nas, took over E11even on Sunday night for an epic celebration for his newest album drop, King’s Disease II.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Lumas Miami Art Gallery Opens on Lincoln Road

Lumas, the world-renowned art purveyor with galleries in global cities such as Berlin, London, Paris, and New York, celebrated the opening of its 25th location in Miami on Thursday night, further adding to the Magic City’s growing arts and culture landscape.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Flo Rida at Vendôme Mondays

It was all about the party life at Vendôme on Monday night, as Flo Rida was spotted at the South Beach nightclub turning up like it was the weekend.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Wale and Deux Twins at LIV

Wale brought the party to LIV on Friday night, as he took over the stage and hyped up the crowd to the max with his performance. The Deux Twins and DJ Don Hot also killed it in the DJ booth, making it the perfect start to the weekend madness ahead.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Lamar Odom at Story Saturdays

Story popped off on Saturday night as the crowd partied and danced to DJ Don Hot’s fire set, while Lamar Odom joined in on the fun and made a special appearance at the club.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Palm Court Dome Lighting and Dance Ceremony at Miami Design District

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Miami Design District hosted the sixth annual Fashion Strikes Cancer event to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The District inaugurated the events with the annual lighting of their Fly’s Eye Dome in Palm Court.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Sushi Fly Chicken Thursdays

The weekend started early on Thursday night as live performers and sounds from DJ Don Hot set the tone for another great evening at South Beach’s newest nightlife destination, Sushi Fly Chicken.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Crème de la Crème at Tearoom at East Miami

Tea Room hosted its third monthly Crème de la Crème party with Miami Beach restaurants Byblos and Meet Dalia. Crème de la Crème is a monthly, invite-only party at Tea Room curated and hosted by Carlos Grotewold and Sebastian Ortiz; a behind closed doors gathering for their closest and most loyal clients and industry leaders.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

On Saturday night guests enjoyed dinner and drinks at BOHO House, where Robert Rocca took control over the decks and got everyone moving and grooving around the idyllic outdoor courtyard.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

El Santo Fridays

Things were heating up at El Santo on Friday night, as partygoers came out to play at the hottest bar on Calle Ocho.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Opening Reception of "Wild Altar" by Magnus Sodamin at Dot Fiftyone Gallery

In his exhibition “Wild Altar,” Magnus Sodamin builds monuments to the Spoonbill, Heron, Anhinga. The artist’s tufted tapestry sculptures become totems of the wilderness, deifying the bird, fetishizing its avian characteristics, and canonizing its habitat as holy land. World Red Eye met up with Magnus Sodamin at the opening reception of “Wild Altar” at Dot Fiftyone Gallery to get a first look at the exhibition and discuss the process behind bringing it to life.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Partygoers put on their captain hats and headed to Kiki on the River on Sunday night for a fun-filled dinner party full of table dancing, bottle parades, and delicious cuisine.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

The Gramercy had guests feeling all the weekend vibes on Friday night, as a live trumpet performer and dancers kept everyone entertained while they sipped on handcrafted cocktails and enjoyed a delicious dinner.
