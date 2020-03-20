Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

eL Seed World Red Eye

Tuesday, March 10

eL Seed Exhibition Grand Opening at GGA Gallery at Wynwood Walls

GGA Gallery at Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of international artist eL Seed’s first U.S. solo show, Collection of Moments, curated by Peter Tunney.

Wednesday, March 11

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar Grand Opening

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first U.S location in Miami, Florida at The Shops at Midtown. Guests enjoyed a night filled with Negroni signature libations, savory passed bites and music.

Tipsy Tucán at El Tucán

El Tucan showed Miami how to party on Thursday night as guests popped bottles and danced on the tables!

Girl’s Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell

Girls don’t cry because Rockwell is the hottest place to party on Wednesday night.

Tremendous Success at the Rubell Museum Event Space Opening

The top influential leaders in South Florida Hospitality Industry came to experience the newest avant-garde Rubell Museum in the Allapattah community.

Thursday, March 12



Confession Thursdays at El Santo

Spill your confessions at El Santo… Spring breakers celebrated Thursday night at Miami’s hottest bar.

Linken D'Souza World Red Eye

Slow Food Miami 9th Annual Snail of Approval Tasting Celebration at The Palms Hotel & Spa

Over 250 ravenous foodies joined an elite group of South Florida’s top chefs for the 9th Annual Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party.

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion brought the party on Thursday night as partygoers went wild!

Friday, March 13

Disco Biscuit at Mandrake Miami

Disco Biscuit, the hidden Friday-night disco in the heart of Miami Beach, offers an intimate dance party with sounds by resident DJ Los De La Vega.

Grand Opening of Poke OG Downtown Miami

Poke OG is on a roll. Since opening inside Miami’s original culinary market, 1-800-Lucky (December 2017) there has been a consistent line for their Hawaiian inspired delicacies and vegan-friendly bowls.

Sunday, March 15

Kiki on The River Sundays

Sunday funday was in full effect as partygoers raged at Kiki on The River.