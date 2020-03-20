 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More

World Red Eye | March 20, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

eL Seed
eL Seed
World Red Eye

Tuesday, March 10

eL Seed Exhibition Grand Opening at GGA Gallery at Wynwood Walls
GGA Gallery at Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of international artist eL Seed’s first U.S. solo show, Collection of Moments, curated by Peter Tunney.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Wednesday, March 11

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar Grand Opening
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first U.S location in Miami, Florida at The Shops at Midtown. Guests enjoyed a night filled with Negroni signature libations, savory passed bites and music.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Tipsy Tucán at El Tucán 
El Tucan showed Miami how to party on Thursday night as guests popped bottles and danced on the tables!

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Girl’s Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell 
Girls don’t cry because Rockwell is the hottest place to party on Wednesday night.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Tremendous Success at the Rubell Museum Event Space Opening
The top influential leaders in South Florida Hospitality Industry came to experience the newest avant-garde Rubell Museum in the Allapattah community.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Thursday, March 12

Confession Thursdays at El Santo 
Spill your confessions at El Santo… Spring breakers celebrated Thursday night at Miami’s hottest bar.

Linken D'Souza
Linken D'Souza
World Red Eye

Slow Food Miami 9th Annual Snail of Approval Tasting Celebration at The Palms Hotel & Spa 
Over 250 ravenous foodies joined an elite group of South Florida’s top chefs for the 9th Annual Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion 
Marion brought the party on Thursday night as partygoers went wild!

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Friday, March 13

Disco Biscuit at Mandrake Miami 
Disco Biscuit, the hidden Friday-night disco in the heart of Miami Beach, offers an intimate dance party with sounds by resident DJ Los De La Vega.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Poke OG Downtown Miami 
Poke OG is on a roll. Since opening inside Miami’s original culinary market, 1-800-Lucky (December 2017) there has been a consistent line for their Hawaiian inspired delicacies and vegan-friendly bowls.

Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More
World Red Eye

Sunday, March 15

Kiki on The River Sundays 
Sunday funday was in full effect as partygoers raged at Kiki on The River.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >