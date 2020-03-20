Eyes on Miami: eL Seed, Linken D'Souza, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Tuesday, March 10
eL Seed Exhibition Grand Opening at GGA Gallery at Wynwood Walls
GGA Gallery at Wynwood Walls celebrated the opening of international artist eL Seed’s first U.S. solo show, Collection of Moments, curated by Peter Tunney.
Wednesday, March 11
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar Grand Opening
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar celebrated the grand opening of its first U.S location in Miami, Florida at The Shops at Midtown. Guests enjoyed a night filled with Negroni signature libations, savory passed bites and music.
Tipsy Tucán at El Tucán
El Tucan showed Miami how to party on Thursday night as guests popped bottles and danced on the tables!
Girl’s Don’t Cry Wednesdays at Rockwell
Girls don’t cry because Rockwell is the hottest place to party on Wednesday night.
Tremendous Success at the Rubell Museum Event Space Opening
The top influential leaders in South Florida Hospitality Industry came to experience the newest avant-garde Rubell Museum in the Allapattah community.
Thursday, March 12
Confession Thursdays at El Santo
Spill your confessions at El Santo… Spring breakers celebrated Thursday night at Miami’s hottest bar.
Slow Food Miami 9th Annual Snail of Approval Tasting Celebration at The Palms Hotel & Spa
Over 250 ravenous foodies joined an elite group of South Florida’s top chefs for the 9th Annual Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party.
Thursday Soirée at Marion
Marion brought the party on Thursday night as partygoers went wild!
Friday, March 13
Disco Biscuit at Mandrake Miami
Disco Biscuit, the hidden Friday-night disco in the heart of Miami Beach, offers an intimate dance party with sounds by resident DJ Los De La Vega.
Grand Opening of Poke OG Downtown Miami
Poke OG is on a roll. Since opening inside Miami’s original culinary market, 1-800-Lucky (December 2017) there has been a consistent line for their Hawaiian inspired delicacies and vegan-friendly bowls.
Sunday, March 15
Kiki on The River Sundays
Sunday funday was in full effect as partygoers raged at Kiki on The River.
