Eyes on Miami: Lil Pump, Brandi Cyrus, Diddy and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 7
Bow Wow at Studio 23 Thursdays: Bow Wow brought the party to Studio 23 on Thursday night, taking over the mic and surprising the crowd with an amazing performance.
World Premiere of Vandal Featuring Tony Gonzalez and Jose Daniel Freixas at Miami Film Festival 2019: During Miami Film Festival‘s 36th edition, World Red Eye caught up with director Jose Daniel “Jaydee” Freixas of Vandal and producer Tony Gonzalez during the film's world premiere at the festival.
Planta South Beach First Year Anniversary Cocktail Celebration: Planta celebrated its one year anniversary with a week long celebration, beginning with a brunch, daily curated menus, and a cocktail hour in its barn hosted by Purple.
March 8
DJ Vice and Casper Smart at LIV: The crowd at LIV raged to amazing beats by DJ Vice on Friday night. Casper Smart was spotted behind the booth partying it up with his friends.
Brandi Cyrus at Wall Fridays: Brandi Cyrus, sister of Miley Cryus, brought the party to Wall Friday night.
March 9
Diddy and Nas at E11even Saturdays: On Saturday night, Diddy and Nas paid tribute to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G, as they took over the stage at E11even.
Women of Tomorrow Gala 2019 at Mandarin Oriental, Miami: The Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program celebrated 21 years of giving back at its annual black-tie gala held at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami on Brickell Key and chaired by Marisa Toccin Lucas.
DJ Khaled, The Backpack Kid, and Mally Mall at Story Saturdays: DJ Khaled, The Backpack Kid, and Mally Mall shut down the house at Story Saturday night.
PAMM’s Art of the Party Presented by Valentino: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) welcomed cultural philanthropists, artists, civic leaders, and arts supporters for the fifth annual Art of the Party presented by Valentino.
March 10
Lil Pump, Blueface, Antonio Brown, LeVeon Bell, Giancarlo Stanton, Mally Mall, and Mack Maine at LIV on Sunday: LIV on Sunday was popping as notable names such as Lil Pump, Blueface, Antonio Brown, LeVeon Bell, Giancarlo Stanton, Mally Mall, and Mack Maine partied inside.
Mark Ingram and Reshad Jones at Kiki on the River Sundays: Kiki on the River kept the weekend celebrations alive as everyone partied riverside at one of Miami’s hottest waterfront spots.
March 11
Mally Mall and Sidney Rice at Rockwell Mondays: Rapper and producer Mally Mall and Sidney Rice got their party on as they popped bottles at Rockwell.
March 13
Bella and Dani Thorne, and Lil Jon at LIV: Sister duo Bella and Dani Thorne shut down LIV.
