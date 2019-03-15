Eyes on Miami: Lil Pump, Brandi Cyrus, Diddy and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 7



Bow Wow at Studio 23 Thursdays: Bow Wow brought the party to Studio 23 on Thursday night, taking over the mic and surprising the crowd with an amazing performance.

Jose Daniel Freixas World Red Eye

World Premiere of Vandal Featuring Tony Gonzalez and Jose Daniel Freixas at Miami Film Festival 2019: During Miami Film Festival‘s 36th edition, World Red Eye caught up with director Jose Daniel “Jaydee” Freixas of Vandal and producer Tony Gonzalez during the film's world premiere at the festival.