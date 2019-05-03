 


    Herban Planet
Eyes on Miami: Cedric Gervais, CeeLo Green, Flo Rida and Others
World Red Eye

World Red Eye | May 3, 2019 | 9:00am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 24

Mr. Hospitality Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami: You can only turn 10 once! Miami’s longest running weekly ladies’ night, My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli, hit the double digits.

World Red Eye

April 25

Women of Tomorrow South Florida Graduation Luncheon: Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program hosted its annual scholarship Graduation Luncheon and award ceremony at The Parrot Jungle Island.

CeeLo Green
World Red Eye

April 26

CeeLo Green and DJ Cassidy at LIV: CeeLo Green and DJ Cassidy turned things up a notch at LIV. CeeLo brought the club onto their feet when he performed his hit song “Forget You.”

World Red Eye

Nocturne Performance at Faena Theater: Faena Miami Beach welcomed guests for another wild ride at Nocturne, a new late-night, performance-driven dance party at Faena Theater inspired by rotating, out-of-the-box themes.

Matthew Whitman Lazenby and Tara Solomon
World Red Eye

Fashion For Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House invited guests to its Fashion for Breakfast featuring Bal Harbour Shops.

World Red Eye

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami Celebrates the Opening of “PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince”: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) celebrated the opening of “PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince” which brings together the work of artists working in the Haitian capital.

Cedric Gervais and Mo Garcia
World Red Eye

April 27

Cedric Gervais at Komodo Saturdays: Komodo was packed on Saturday night, serving Asian-inspired dishes and cocktails.

DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

DJ Khaled, Venus Williams, and Kent Jones at Story Saturdays: DJ Khaled took center stage at Story for “anotha” insane performance.

Flo Rida
World Red Eye

The Dalmar Celebrates Grand Opening in Fort Lauderdale with Surprise Performance by Flo Rida: Downtown Fort Lauderdale’s newest lifestyle hotel, The Dalmar, celebrated its grand opening, welcoming the city’s VIPs and notable guests, including elected officials, local business owners and influential residents.

World Red Eye

April 30

Miles Teller at Favela Beach at Wall: Actor Miles Teller was spotted at Favela Beach at Wall as he partied it up with his buddies.

World Red Eye

Museum of Party Celebrated 30 Years of Joy with Joy Wallace Catering & Design at Ice Palace: Guests gathered at Ice Palace to celebrate the renowned Miami catering and design company’s 30th anniversary and full rebrand.

