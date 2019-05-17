Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Migos, Sports Illustrated Models, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 9



Haute Cuisine Bal Harbour 2019: Design-Focused Dinner Led by Sergi Arola, Joel Cesari, and Jean-Baptiste Natali at Oceana Bal Harbour: Bal Harbour Village was home to the newly launched Haute Cuisine, an event that introduced guests to the mouthwatering talents of six of the world’s most celebrated chefs with a combined nine Michelin stars.

Business for Breakfast at Cecconi’s – Mother’s Day Edition with Rachel Finger of Gryph & Ivyrose: Mrs. Mandolin’s Anastasia Koutsioukis hosted a new series at Cecconi’s, Business for Breakfast, inviting a range of leaders, self-made entrepreneurs, and creative innovators to share insights on their career experiences and challenges over breakfast and coffee.

Galore x True Religion Celebrate Sisterhood of Sound at Swan and Bar Bevy Featuring Winnie Harlow, Shannon & Shannade Clermont, Dawn Richard, and Dreezy: Galore and True Religion hosted a celeb-packed night at Bar Bevy.

May 10



21 Savage, DaBaby, and Stunna at Rolling Loud’s Official After Party at Story: 21 Savage, DaBaby, and Stunna took over the Story stage, making it a wild Friday night.

Cardi B, Winnie Harlow, Blueface, Jasmine Sanders, Foodgod, and Adrien Broner at Rolling Loud’s Official After Party at LIV: The crowd at LIV went wild when Cardi B took the stage and twerked to her hit songs as she kicked off the Rolling Loud festivities.

Migos at E11even Fridays: #TeamNoSleep wilded out as Migos made it rain all over E11even.

Olivia Culpo, Winnie Harlow, Devon Windsor, and Jasmine Sanders at Swan: Olivia Culpo celebrated her birthday with a big, beautiful cake, surrounded by her best friends including Sports Illustrated models Winnie Harlow, Devon Windsor, and Jasmine Sanders at Swan Miami.

Lil Baby, FatBoy SSE, Tory Lanez, Blueface, Pierre Thomas, and Flipp DiNero at Rolling Loud’s Official After Party at Story: Story nightclub ended Rolling Loud weekend with a bang as fans partied to the live beats by Lil Baby and Blueface. FatBoy SSE, Tory Lanez, Pierre Thomas, and Flipp DiNero were also spotted getting rowdy.

May 11



Rae Sremmurd and Tory Lanez at Rockwell Saturdays: Rae Sremmurd and Tory Lanez set Rockwell on fire as they put on a special performance and popped bottles.

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Kevin Love, Kid Cudi, Jasmine Sanders, and Halima Aden at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Closing Celebration at Mynt and Myn-Tu: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit supermodels Tyra Banks, Paulina Porizkova, Olivia Culpo, Winnie Harlow, Kate Bock, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Barbara Palvin, Halima Aden, and more closed out their SI Swimsuit On Location Miami weekend with an ultra-exclusive private party at Mynt and Myn-Tu joined by Kid Cudi, Rob Gronkowski, Lil Pump, Dylan Sprouse, and NFL’s Josh Rosen.

Seth Browarnik’s Birthday Celebration at Sophie’s: World Red Eye innovator Seth Browarnik celebrated his birthday with close family and friends at Sophie’s.

May 12



Cardi B, Offset and Quavo of Migos, Meek Mill, Blueface, Yo Gotti, Playboi Carti, Waka Flocka, Saweetie, London On Da Track, O.T. Genasis, Mario, Nav, and Zoey Dollaz at Rolling Loud’s Official After Party at LIV on Sunday: Cardi B and husband Offset joined a star-studded cast of characters at LIV.

May 13



Smoke Purp and Lil Pump at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: Rappers rolled into Rockstar Mondays at Mokai as Lil Pump and Smoke Purp were spotted celebrating.

DMX and O.T. Genasis at Rockwell Mondays: DMX and O.T. Genasis had fans at Rockwell on their feet.