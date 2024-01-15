Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, GloRilla, Jaelan Phillips, and Others

click to enlarge Nik Needham, Zach Sieler, Duke Riley, Jalen Ramsey, Jaelan Phillips, Craig Robins, Josué Thomas, Braxton Berrios, Alec Ingold, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Jevon Holland World Red Eye

New TimesJaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins teamed up with Gallery Dept. and artist and designer Josué Thomas to cohost the Art of Giving Back. Joined by Jaelan's Miami Dolphins teammates, this exclusive event featured an artistic display of fashion, music, and philanthropy.Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien took over the decks at Strawberry Moon on Saturday, where they turned the volume up and had partygoers dancing and sippin' on mimosas by the pool.LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend with GloRilla, Nicky Jam, and Flo Rida. Partygoers ordered bottles on bottles under confetti showers and danced the night away.Friends and family gathered to celebrate a milestone birthday for Maritza Solorzano, CMO and CBO of Nikki Beach Global, at Nikki Beach Miami Beach. The occasion was a surreal and elegant affair inspired by the Artistic Movement, with guests embracing the dress code: Surrealist Black Tie.Casadonna set the stage for Daniel Derhy's birthday soirée, where friends gathered to celebrate another fantastic year of his life.Miami Yacht Club and U.S. Sailing welcome the arrival of some of the best sailors in America. The competition commenced on January 6, with athletes racing all week in the Atlantic Ocean off of Miami Beach for a chance to represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away!On Saturday night, guests made their way to the bohemian paradise, Bogo House. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats all night.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Guests danced and drank handcrafted cocktails all night long.Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée's at Marion! Guests enjoyed delicious food, preceded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed! Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.