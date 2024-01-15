 Miami Nightlife Photos: Brody Jenner, GloRilla, Jaelan Phillips | Miami New Times
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, GloRilla, Jaelan Phillips, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras snapped Brody Jenner, GloRilla, Jaelan Phillips, and others partying around town this week.
January 15, 2024
GloRilla
GloRilla World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Nik Needham, Zach Sieler, Duke Riley, Jalen Ramsey, Jaelan Phillips, Craig Robins, Josué Thomas, Braxton Berrios, Alec Ingold, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Jevon Holland
World Red Eye

The Art of Giving Back at Gallery Dept.

Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins teamed up with Gallery Dept. and artist and designer Josué Thomas to cohost the Art of Giving Back. Joined by Jaelan's Miami Dolphins teammates, this exclusive event featured an artistic display of fashion, music, and philanthropy.
click to enlarge
Brody Jenner
World Red Eye

Brody Jenner at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien took over the decks at Strawberry Moon on Saturday, where they turned the volume up and had partygoers dancing and sippin' on mimosas by the pool.
click to enlarge
GloRilla
World Red Eye

GloRilla, Nicky Jam, and Flo Rida at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend with GloRilla, Nicky Jam, and Flo Rida. Partygoers ordered bottles on bottles under confetti showers and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Nikki Beach

Friends and family gathered to celebrate a milestone birthday for Maritza Solorzano, CMO and CBO of Nikki Beach Global, at Nikki Beach Miami Beach. The occasion was a surreal and elegant affair inspired by the Artistic Movement, with guests embracing the dress code: Surrealist Black Tie.
click to enlarge
Chabely Cardenas-Rios and Daniel Derhy
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Casadonna

Casadonna set the stage for Daniel Derhy's birthday soirée, where friends gathered to celebrate another fantastic year of his life.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Miami Yacht Club and U.S. Sailing Welcome Future Olympic Sailors Competing for the Honor to Represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Miami Yacht Club and U.S. Sailing welcome the arrival of some of the best sailors in America. The competition commenced on January 6, with athletes racing all week in the Atlantic Ocean off of Miami Beach for a chance to represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests made their way to the bohemian paradise, Bogo House. Partygoers enjoyed small bites, handcrafted cocktails, and sick beats all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. Guests danced and drank handcrafted cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée's at Marion! Guests enjoyed delicious food, preceded by an epic party and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties are not to be missed! Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
