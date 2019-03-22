Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Cuba Gooding Jr., Venus Williams, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
March 14
Cuba Gooding Jr. at Hip Hop Thursdays at Wall: Partygoers were up against the wall as they enjoyed amazing beats by DJ Don Hot at Wall Lounge.
Eklund|Gomes Miami Launch Celebration at Soho Beach House: Bravo's Million Dollar Listing NY star Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, Julia Spillman, and their team at Douglas Elliman, The Eklund | Gomes Team celebrated the launch of their team’s expansion into Miami Beach at the Soho Beach House Rooftop.
Shane and Heidi Battier Host Seventh Annual Battioke Celebration for the Battier Take Charge Foundation at Ball & Chain: Heidi and Shane Battier hosted the seventh annual Battioke at Miami’s acclaimed Ball & Chain.
March 15
Stan Wawrinka and Victoria Silvstedt at Swan Fridays: Miami’s finest headed to Swan, Dave Grutman’s hot spot in the Miami Design District, for cocktails and appetizers.
A-Track at Inside Out Fridays: Miami’s coolest crowd headed to the newest spot in Brickell, Inside Out, where they enjoyed good music, cocktails, and great vibes.
HistoryMiami Museum Opening Celebration: "Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities": HistoryMiami Museum launched its exhibit, “Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities,” with over 600 guests in attendance.
March 16
Le’Veon Bell at Rockwell Saturdays: There was no stopping Rockwell from turning up as partygoers and NFL star Le’Veon Bell partied inside.
37th Annual Red Cross Ball “Surround Yourself In Red” at InterContinental Miami: The Greater Miami and the Keys Chapter of the American Red Cross honored Bunny Bastian at its 37th annual Red Cross Ball, “Surround Yourself In Red,” at the InterContinental Miami.
Bad Bunny, Gianluca Vacchi, and Alvin Kamara at Story Saturdays: Bad Bunny returned to Story after his concert at American Airlines Arena.
March 17
Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Jamal Adams, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV on Sunday: Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Jamal Adams, and Zoey Dollaz showed LIV on Sunday how to party.
Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services Hosts Poseidon’s Night Gala at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services celebrated its mission of providing life-saving services to local youth and families in Miami-Dade County with this year’s “Poseidon’s Night” gala held at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
March 18
Fifth Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Miami at SLS Brickell: Citi Taste of Tennis Miami was a delicious way to kick off the Miami Open as guests gathered at the SLS Brickell.
March 20
Trey Songz Hosts Tipsy Tucán Launch Celebration at El Tucán: El Tucán unleashed a seductive and playful weekly celebration, the first #TipsyTucan, with Trey Songz.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!