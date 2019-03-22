 


4
Cuba Gooding Jr. and DJ Don Hot
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Cuba Gooding Jr., Venus Williams, and Others

World Red Eye | March 22, 2019 | 9:19am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 14

Cuba Gooding Jr. at Hip Hop Thursdays at Wall: Partygoers were up against the wall as they enjoyed amazing beats by DJ Don Hot at Wall Lounge.

John Gomes, Julia Spillman, and Fredrik Eklund
World Red Eye

Eklund|Gomes Miami Launch Celebration at Soho Beach House: Bravo's Million Dollar Listing NY star Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes, Julia Spillman, and their team at Douglas Elliman, The Eklund | Gomes Team celebrated the launch of their team’s expansion into Miami Beach at the Soho Beach House Rooftop.

The Big Show and Shane Battier
World Red Eye

Shane and Heidi Battier Host Seventh Annual Battioke Celebration for the Battier Take Charge Foundation at Ball & Chain: Heidi and Shane Battier hosted the seventh annual Battioke at Miami’s acclaimed Ball & Chain.

Victoria Silvstedt, David Grutman, and Stan Wawrinka
World Red Eye

March 15

Stan Wawrinka and Victoria Silvstedt at Swan Fridays: Miami’s finest headed to Swan, Dave Grutman’s hot spot in the Miami Design District, for cocktails and appetizers.

A-Track and Arond
World Red Eye

A-Track at Inside Out Fridays: Miami’s coolest crowd headed to the newest spot in Brickell, Inside Out, where they enjoyed good music, cocktails, and great vibes.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Cuba Gooding Jr., Venus Williams, and Others (6)
World Red Eye

HistoryMiami Museum Opening Celebration: "Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities": HistoryMiami Museum launched its exhibit, “Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities,” with over 600 guests in attendance.

Mio Danilovic, Le’Veon Bell, and Keith Paciello
World Red Eye

March 16

Le’Veon Bell at Rockwell Saturdays: There was no stopping Rockwell from turning up as partygoers and NFL star Le’Veon Bell partied inside.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Cuba Gooding Jr., Venus Williams, and Others (8)
World Red Eye

37th Annual Red Cross Ball “Surround Yourself In Red” at InterContinental Miami: The Greater Miami and the Keys Chapter of the American Red Cross honored Bunny Bastian at its 37th annual Red Cross Ball, “Surround Yourself In Red,” at the InterContinental Miami.

Bad Bunny
World Red Eye

Bad Bunny, Gianluca Vacchi, and Alvin Kamara at Story Saturdays: Bad Bunny returned to Story after his concert at American Airlines Arena.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne
World Red Eye

March 17

Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Jamal Adams, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV on Sunday: Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Jamal Adams, and Zoey Dollaz showed LIV on Sunday how to party.

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Cuba Gooding Jr., Venus Williams, and Others (11)
World Red Eye

Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services Hosts Poseidon’s Night Gala at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services celebrated its mission of providing life-saving services to local youth and families in Miami-Dade County with this year’s “Poseidon’s Night” gala held at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

DJ EU, Venus Williams, and DJ Mad Linx
World Red Eye

March 18

Fifth Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Miami at SLS Brickell: Citi Taste of Tennis Miami was a delicious way to kick off the Miami Open as guests gathered at the SLS Brickell.

Trey Songz
World Red Eye

March 20

Trey Songz Hosts Tipsy Tucán Launch Celebration at El Tucán: El Tucán unleashed a seductive and playful weekly celebration, the first #TipsyTucan, with Trey Songz.

