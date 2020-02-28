Eyes on Miami: Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, Dwyane Wade, Guy Fieri, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Zak The Baker World Red Eye

Thursday, February 20

Zak The Baker’s Gospel & Falafel at Zak The Baker

SOBEWFF guests gathered for a unique look at South Florida’s most buzzed about bakery after the sun goes down!

Richard Ingraham, JoLinda Wade, Alex Guarnaschelli, & Dwyane Wade World Red Eye

Dinner Hosted by Dwyane Wade & Alex Guarnaschelli Sponsored by Wade Cellars at The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour

Longtime SOBEWFF veteran Chef Alex Guarnaschelli brought the heat to Wade County! Guarnaschelli is known for her roles on the hit Food Network series’ Chopped, Iron Chef, and new primetime series Supermarket Stakeout, as well as for her popular spot Butter Restaurant in New York City, New York.

Margaret & Geoffrey Zakarian, Tyler Florence, & Bobby Flay World Red Eye

2020 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One Chef Kick Off Party at W South Beach

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF) is a national, star-studded, five-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

Danny Trejo World Red Eye

Tequila Cazadores Presents Tacos After Dark Hosted by Danny Trejo at Loews Miami Beach Hote

SOBEWFF‘s fan-favorite tacos and tequila fiesta was back by popular demand! To celebrate the release of his first cookbook, Trejo’s Tacos: A Collection of Always Delicious, Sometimes Healthy Mexican (and Adjacent) Recipes (and Stories) from L.A.’s Baddest Good Guy (Clarkson Potter, April 2020), the Festival tapped the man many guests may recognizes as ‘Machete’, actor and Los Angeles, CA restaurateur Danny Trejo to preside over this flavorful late-night extravaganza.

Helene Henderson & Bobby Flay World Red Eye

Shark Las Vegas Comes to Miami Dinner Hosted by Bobby Flay & Helene Henderson Part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series at Malibu Farm at the Eden Roc Miami Beach

Successful chef, restaurateur, author, beloved Food Network personality, and 2018 SOBEWFF® Tribute Dinner Honoree Bobby Flay once again pairs up with Malibu Farms chef/owner Helene Henderson for a night of indulgence and laid-back luxury.

Aaron Paul, Thomas Connell, & Bryan Cranston World Red Eye

Friday, February 21

Fontainebleau Miami Beach Presents Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best Sponsored by Capital One® at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

To create the best event during the best weekend of the year, SOBEWFF rounded up 60 of the nation’s top chefs to showcase their most gourmet samplings to pair with over 100 wines rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator’s scale.

Giada De Laurentiis World Red Eye

Dinner Hosted by Giada De Laurentiis, Barbara Lynch, & Marcelo Palacios at Prime Private

America’s queen of Italian cuisine Giada De Laurentiis returns to SOBEWFF to host an evening of quiet elegance at the trendy Prime Private, alongside Barbara Lynch, a 2017 TIME’s 100 List honoree, and Marcelo Palacios, Executive Chef of Myles Restaurant Group.

Andrew Zimmern World Red Eye

Shabbat Dinner hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Michael Solomonov, & Aaron Janus at Verde at PAMM

James Beard Award-winning TV personality Andrew Zimmern, who also moonlights as a chef, food writer and teacher, joined forces with six-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Solomonov, the man behind the 2019 James Beard Award-winner, Zahav (Outstanding Restaurant), in Philadelphia, PA, and Chef Hedy Goldsmith from the Pérez Art Museum Miami for the return of SOBEWFF’s Shabbat Dinner at SOBEWFF.

Aaron Paul, Thomas Connell, & Bryan Cranston World Red Eye

Dinner & Reception Hosted by Martha Stewart, Michael White, & Antonio Bachour at The Wolfsonian

To celebrate SOBEWFF, the queen of entertaining herself, Martha Stewart, brought her considerable talents to the table at The Wolfsonian–FIU, not only curating an unforgettable evening, but also transforming a gallery space in the Wolfsonian permanent collection.

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union World Red Eye

The Collection Hosts Dwyane Wade’s #L3GACY Dinner at Joia Beach

The Collection was honored to have been the host of Dwyane Wade’s #L3GACY dinner on Friday, March 21st which took place at Joia Beach; the new waterfront restaurant and lounge located on Watson Island.

David Grutman, Lil Jon, & Guy Fieri World Red Eye

Lil Jon, Guy Fieri, Rich the Kid, Josh Capon, Le’Veon Bell, & Fivio Foreign at LIV

Lil Jon, Guy Fieri, Rich the Kid, Josh Capon, Le’Veon Bell, and Fivio Foreign made LIV look like a movie on Friday night.

Justine Simmons, Rev Run, & Rachael Ray World Red Eye

Heineken Burger Bash Presented by Schweid & Sons® Hosted by Rachael Ray

SOBEWFF beloved Burger Bash® was back as the beloved queen of burgers Rachael Ray returned to host after a two-year break!

Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, & Aaron Paul World Red Eye

Saturday, February 22

Williams Family Kitchen Soul Food Brunch Hosted by Pharaoh & Pharrell Williams at Swan

Chef Pharoah Williams heated up the kitchen for the first-ever Williams Family Kitchen Soul Food Brunch at Swan in Miami’s Design District.

Guy Fieri World Red Eye

Guy Fieri at Story Saturdays

Guy Fieri brought the flavor to STORY on Saturday night as he partied with friends at his favorite Miami Beach club.

Guy Fieri World Red Eye

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village

The Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast continued to refresh and tantalize taste buds with offerings from more than 50 restaurants and an array of wines and libations from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Tyler Florence World Red Eye

Chicken Coupe Hosted by Tyler Florence at W South Beach

SOBEWFF celebrated America’s culinary fascination with fried chicken! The Festival curated more than a dozen chefs, led by Chef Tyler Florence, to serve up their best birds – paired with refreshing bubbly – at the W South Beach.

Dim Sum & Disco Hosted by Molly Yeh at The Setai, Miami Beach

SOBEWFF tapped one of the newest stars on Food Network to reincarnate this fan-favorite late-night party! Emmy and James Beard Foundation Award nominee Molly Yeh joined the Festival for the first time to help transform the illustrious grounds at The Setai on South Beach into a carnival of flavors typically found at one of Asia’s famed street markets.

Lisa & Buddy Valastro, Joe Ariel, & Vanessa Torrivilla World Red Eye

Goldbelly Presents Sweets & Beats Hosted by Buddy Valastro & Joe Ariel at The National Hotel

It was a late-night extravaganza at the reimagined National Hotel on South Beach as fan-favorite Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro and Founder & Chief Eating Officer of Goldbelly, Joe Ariel, hosted a dessert party for the ages!

Adam Richman World Red Eye

Sips & Dips Hosted by Adam Richman at 1 Hotel South Beach

Saturday afternoon was happy hour affair is a chance to dunk around the world, showcasing a variety of international flavors through a vast selection of sauces, aiolis, marmalades, tapenades, and more.

Rev Run World Red Eye

Nu Deco Ensemble Evening of Wine, Food & Music Featuring Special Performance by Rev Run & Late-Night Bites by Politan Row at North Beach Bandshell

SOBEWFF threw the ultimate concert under the stars! The Festival tapped Nu Deco Ensemble, an orchestra as vivacious and captivating as Miami itself, for this open-air concert experience.

Guy Fieri World Red Eye

Coca-Cola Beachside BBQ Hosted by Guy Fieri

Emmy Award-winning rockstar Chef Guy Fieri was back to host this signature SOBEWFF party on the sands of South Beach.

Croquetas & Cocktails Hosted by Eileen & Jonathan Andrade at Palm Court in Miami Design District

SOBEWFF fans might have recalled this event from the 2017 edition, and the Festival brought it back with a twist of libations this year, as they teamed up once again with the same team that brings you DRINK Miami for a uniquely crafted cocktail experience.

Marcus Samuelsson World Red Eye

Tribute Dinner Honoring Marcus Samuelsson & Jim Clerkin Hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Andrew Zimmern & Melba Wilson Presented by Capital One® Part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

SOBEWFF paid tribute to the outstanding accomplishments of the culinary community’s beloved Chef Marcus Samuelsson and beverage industry’s revered leader Jim Clerkin.

Sips & Succulents Master Class Hosted by Gio Gutierrez & Erika Rodriguez at SGWS Wynwood

A lucky group of people who snag tickets to SOBEWFF master class got a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Erika ‘La Succulenta’ Rodriguez’s upcycled succulents some of the hottest items in town!

Michael Voltaggio World Red Eye

Dinner Hosted by Jeremy Ford, Michael Voltaggio, Dallas Wynne, & Peter Fred at Tuyo Miami Miami Culinary Institute

South Florida favorite, Top Chef champion, and chef/owner of Miami’s Stubborn Seed, Jeremy Ford’s unwavering expertise, cultivated by years of training under renowned chefs like Christophe Eme, Joachim Splichal and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is as apparent as his creativity and commitment to seasonal ingredients in each of his dishes.

Dwyane Wade World Red Eye

Wine & Cheese Happy Hour Presented by Carr’s Crackers Sponsored by Wade Cellars Hosted by Dwyane Wade at Nobu Pool at Eden Roc Miami Beach

Dwyane Wade himself, basketball player-extraordinaire turned wine connoisseur, guides attendees through the epitome of happy hour in one of Miami’s most famous neighborhoods.

Busta Rhymes, Keith Paciello, & DJ Entice World Red Eye

Sunday, February 23

Busta Rhymes & GeeGun at Rockwell Mondays

Busta Rhymes and GeeGun pulled up to Rockwell Mondays to party.

Cedric Gervais & Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

Busta Rhymes & Cedric Gervais Perform at The David Grutman Experience at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village

On the last day of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Groot Hospitality closed out the festival with epic performances by Busta Rhymes and Cedric Gervais at the fourth annual David Grutman Experience at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village.

Marcus Samuelsson World Red Eye

From Harlem to Overtown Brunch Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson & Melba Wilson at Red Rooster Overtown

SOBEWFF teamed up once more with James Beard Award-winning chef, Food Network personality, cookbook author, and this year’s Tribute Dinner honoree Marcus Samuelsson to offer guests an insider look at his new Overtown restaurant!